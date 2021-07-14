Darryl Lockie had what some might consider an impossible task.
The 33-year-old United Methodist Church pastor was assigned to bring four congregations together while a pandemic was conspiring to keep them apart.
Now, one year later, the Lockport, New York, native and Buffalo Bills fan is well into his efforts, which he calls “a work in progress” but “a work that already has started to take hold.”
On July 1, 2020, four local United Methodist churches officially became one congregation, Grace United Methodist Ministry. Their first joint service took place 11 days later on July 12.
The merger was preceded by months of talks among the declining membership of all four churches — Kings Chapel, Epworth, First and Croton — and, ultimately, the closure of the Kings Chapel and Epworth buildings.
Now, Lockie spends his Sunday mornings preaching at a 9:30 a.m. service at Grace’s Croton Avenue worship site, then presenting an 11 a.m. message at the former First United Methodist Church on Decker Drive in Neshannock Township.
Morning worship also can be viewed n Facebook Live or listened to in the parking lot on one’s car radio via a low-powered transmitter that was relied upon heavily in the early stages of the pandemic.
CHALLENGING PATH
“It's been a wild and circuitous year, with its ups and downs,” Lockie said. “It’s kind of like fits and starts, especially by October. We had the parking lot services from July through September.
“It was great getting back to our sanctuaries in October, but there was a certain sense of sadness in being apart again, in going to the two locations. But even that only lasted a couple months, then the pandemic got worse and we had to go online for three months.”
And yet, the very circumstances that prevented the four congregations from gathering together actually may have helped to open the door toward that end.
“The pandemic really wasn’t an asset for us,” said Sally Vernon, a longtime member of the former Croton congregation and leader of its King’s Kids and summer food programs. “But the silver lining was that it really pulled all four churches together because we all had to face it. The outdoor services were the saving grace.”
It was an idea, Ann Craig said, that Lockie was receptive to, as opposed to going online only.
“When we first started and we were going to just have maybe virtual services at the beginning, we came to him and said, ‘No, we need to be together. So can we do this outside?’” recalled Craig, a member of the pre-merger transition team. “Immediately, it was ‘yes,’ and he got the ball rolling. It got everyone to come to the church.
“In this year, we have learned how to be one. And we are still trying to be one. But he has brought some people back to the church, which I am ecstatic about, because they listened to his messages.”
‘SACRED SPACE’
Lockie realizes that while each of the four churches that merged would need to face the challenges of change and a loss of identity, worshipers from Kings Chapel and Epworth had to deal with the extra sacrifice of seeing their buildings closed.
“There’s something to be said for sacred space,” he said. “Sacred space is like your sanctuary, one in which you’ve worshiped for a while, had weddings, baptisms, funerals. There’s a lot of meaning attached to that.
“But being outside is kind of neat, too, because it does get back to the roots of ‘what is the church?’ It’s kind of trite to say by now, but it’s good that it’s being reinforced — that the church is the people, not the building. I think the outdoor services really helped to accentuate that fact.”
Now, though, the buildings are once again in play, with one in the urban environment of New Castle’s Croton area — where people can walk to church and flock to the nearby Ladies of the Dukes each Sunday for post-service pasta — and the other settled amid bucolic greenery in Neshannock Township.
On one hand, Lockie noted, the locations create an opportunity for Grace to meet the needs of each neighborhood, focusing on suburban-type ministry on Decker Drive and skewing more urban on Croton Ave.
Yet the duality has its down side as well.
“It has the potential to create a more dichotomous congregation, almost like two churches as opposed to one, which is what we’re looking to do,” he said.
To address that, Grace has scheduled “Fifth Sunday Celebrations,” held on the last Sunday of any month in which there are five Sundays. On these days, there is one service in which all members worship together, then enjoy a meal. The first took place in May at Decker Drive; the next one will be Aug. 29 at Croton.
HELP FROM THE PEWS
In the meantime, some members are stepping forward with their own attempts to blend. Vernon said she has received volunteers from the former, non-Croton congregations for her King’s Kids program, and Craig added that when the ministry announced it would reinstate its Sunday morning nursery — suspended during the pandemic — multiple people signed up to volunteer.
“Your personality, your enthusiasm about Christ and God and the whole dynamic, and bringing that to us, makes us want to do more,” Craig told Lockie.
Sandi Wolthers agreed.
“Four personalities came together,” she said. “Each church was different, but the people just meshed. This person never did that, but now all of a sudden, they’re there and ready to go, and they want to try.”
Lockie, in turn, credits the spirit of his congregation members for making the merger work.
“It hasn’t been contentious at all,” he said. “The people have seemed to be really gracious to each other. It just takes a while to form those relationships. I recognize that, initially, their relationships are probably going to be stronger, the Kings people with the Kings people and Epworth with Epworth, but at the same time, there really does seem to be a spirit that ‘we really want to make this work.’
“This year has forced a lot of change, and whenever there is a lot of change, there is room for a lot of conflict. I’m grateful we haven’t had a lot of that. I would say that that has gone even smoother than expected.”
(Tomorrow: Originally part of the merger plans, Savannah United Methodist Church made the call to remain on its own).
