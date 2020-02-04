BY DAN IRWIN
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Moraine State Park isn’t waiting until its official anniversary to start celebrating.
Multiple events are being planned in conjunction with the Moraine Preservation Fund and the Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau to celebrate the park’s half-century mark on May 23, including last month’s First Day Hike on Jan. 1 and the park’s upcoming Winterfest. That annual day featuring children’s crafts, a chili cook-off, chainsaw carvings, live music, food and craft vendors is planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“The purpose of Winterfest,” said Cassandra Dixon, vice president of the Moraine Preservation Fund, “is to remind families that the park is a four-season activity in the community, and that there are plenty of things to do even when it’s cold out and there is snow on the ground.”
Organizers hope to have at least one event per month during the anniversary year, Dixon said, mentioning other planned activities as a spring wildflower walk on April 25, a Firefly Festival on June 20 and an International Mud Day observance on June 27.
In addition, local historian Polly Shaw of Portersville will be offering seven programs, starting with a March 24 presentation on Dr. Frank Preston, the man who envisioned the park and helped bring it to life. Shaw, the author of a 2017 book about the park’s history, also will be leading two bus tours to some of Moraine’s off-the-beaten-path features.
As events are scheduled, information about them will be available at moraine50.com.
“When folks come to these events,” Dixon said, “they’ll get a stamp card. For every one of the events they come to, they’ll earn a punch on their card. After they’ve completed five, they’ll be able to take that to the Owlet Gift Shop on the North Shore and receive a small gift.”
Making it easier for Lawrence County residents to reach Lake Arthur’s North Shore is a redesigned interchange at Route 422 and West Park Road, just past Interstate 79, that provides eastbound traffic direct access to that part of the park. Until recently, eastbound Route 422 traffic had to get off the highway at the South Shore exit, then get back onto the highway westbound in order to reach the North Shore.
Also planned for 2020 is the replacement of Moraine’s venerable Nautical Nature educational tour boat. The current vessel, which Dixon said has been in use for 25 years, will make way for a slightly larger, double-deck boat that will offer lake tours each weekend from May 23 through Oct. 30.
The nonprofit Moraine Preservation Fund, which operates the Nautical Nature, is one of multiple “friends” groups that support Moraine State Park, as well as McConnells Mill and the Jennings Environmental Center. Its First Day Hike attracted 500 people, making it the most well-attended First Day Hike among Pennsylvania’s State Parks, Dixon said.
The Moraine Preservation Fund also has helped develop multiple wildlife restoration projects within the park, such as BATitat, a joint effort with Boy Scout Troop 33 of Prospect to convert an old, 18-foot osprey nesting tower into a bat condo; a barn owl program that provides nesting sites for the birds in order to increase their population; and an osprey reintroduction program, begun in 1993 to help establish the Pennsylvania endangered species.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.