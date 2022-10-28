Folks looking to grow generally don’t start out by downsizing.
However, the Bread Basket didn’t have a lot of choice.
The food pantry started in 2010 by New Wilmington’s New Life Baptist Church had operated for years out of the basement of Epworth United Methodist Church on New Castle’s East Side. That church, though, closed on July 1, 2020, and the building was later sold.
So, in November of last year, the Bread Basket headed downtown to space located at the rear of the Wright Building at 346 E. Washington St. It’s a smaller facility than what the organization had at Epworth, but a double-wide door at the rear opens onto Produce Street, making both unloading from a semi and loading into the vehicles of drive-thru recipients more manageable tasks.
Those getting food on the third Saturday of each month also can come inside, get a wagon and walk up and down supermarket-type aisles to make their own choices.
“It’s actually smaller,” assistant director Suzie Ligo said of the new location, “but it’s better because we can service people driving through or coming in, and we want to make it look like a grocery store.
“We use the word ‘empowering.’ We want to empower people. When you do that, it gives them more confidence. We all go through things in our lives. We’re here to get you through that time. We want everyone to know you’re not alone.”
And despite the smaller facility, the Bread Basket has indeed gotten bigger.
“I’ve been involved for about a year,” New Life Associate Pastor Trent Stubrich said, “and in that time, it has grown. and there are still people learning that we moved down here. It’s been growing and building up each month, getting more people coming.”
A snapshot of the food pantry’s last six months shows that it has been serving about 275 clients monthly, a number that could translate to upwards of 500 people, Stubrich said, as only one person needs to register for the distribution, but that person may have a household of two or more people.
For the last 10 months, Stubrich added, the Bread Basket has given out an average of 13,500 pounds of food each month.
The supplies primarily come from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, although Stubrich said that the Bread Basket also receives items twice a week from local vendors. and not all of the food goes to the folks who show up between 10 and 11:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month to either walk in or drive through to have volunteers load prepackaged boxes or bags into their vehicles (volunteers also will help walk-in clients take their selections to their cars).
“We have a lot of people who can’t get out, because they don’t have a car or maybe there are medical issues,” Ligo said. “We don’t have a problem servicing that.”
Moreover, the Bread Basket receives food that it will redistribute to other local agencies, such as the Salvation Army, the City Rescue Mission and Cray Youth and Family Services.
Still, perhaps the pantry’s biggest side mission is its school backpack program. Launched in 2013 with the New Castle Area School District, the initiative now services a half-dozen county schools, supplying at-risk students food that ensures they have meals over each weekend.
It’s an effort, though, that had to be rebooted when kids returned to the classrooms after COVID had kept them away.
“We restarted it in October of last year,” Stubrich said. “We started with a couple of schools, then other schools came on board, and by the end of the school year, we were helping six schools in Lawrence County.
“We had roughly 275 kids that we were able to give backpacks to for the weekend during the school year.”
That translated to a one-school-year total of 18,821 weekend meals comprising more than 22,000 pounds of food. Now, with 470 youths signed up, the Bread Basket is on target to hand out 18,000 pounds of food in just the first three months of the new school year.
“That’s exciting to be able to help,” Stubrich said.
Indeed, Ligo said, she and the other Bread Basket volunteers – around 60 of them each distribution weekend who aren’t necessarily members of New Life – look forward to every distribution.
“We really get to know the families; it’s awesome,” she said on a recent Friday while the facility’s shelves were being stocked. “I can’t wait until tomorrow to see all my ‘peeps.’
“It’s just a great avenue. Is it a lot of work? Absolutely, but it is so fulfilling when you see people just in awe, going ‘thank you SO much’ and knowing that they are not alone.”
(The Bread Basket food distribution takes place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the rear of 346 E. Washington Street. Anyone wanting to receive or donate food items, or volunteer at the site, may call Associate Pastor Trent Strubrich at (724) 946-2816, extension 104, or email him at tstubrich@nlbc.church).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.