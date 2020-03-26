With sunny skies and moderate temperatures, the sidewalks of New Wilmington were filled with people — and dogs — getting some exercise while still social distancing on Tuesday afternoon.
At Westminster College, Ken Romig, Deveany Hunter, Nicole Hunter, Clive the goldendoodle and Kim Romig take a stroll through the campus' quad. Romig works at the college as the vice president of finance while Hunter is the assistant director of alumni engagement. Hunter and the Romigs are all alumni of Westminster, while Deveany is a future Titan.
