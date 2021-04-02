'A special girl': First-grader, widow bond after child's spontaneous hug at cemetery

Not many people visiting a cemetery leave with a smile.
Or, for that matter, a dandelion.
Still, a chance encounter between a somber widow missing her husband and a 7-year-old girl learning to ride without training wheels ended up bringing sunshine into both of their lives.
A letter to the editor by Neshannock Township resident Dorothy Hannon described the lift she received from the young stranger who had given her an impromptu hug as Hannon stood quietly by her husband’s grave in Madonna Cemetery.
Hannon’s letter, in turn, made the girl she knew only as “Whitney” feel pretty special when her mother learned it was in the newspaper.
Last weekend, The New Castle News reunited Hannon, Whitney and the youngster’s mom, Courtney Lippmann. The older woman and the beaming child exchanged hugs and gifts, and Lippman and Hannon swapped contact information and their plans to stay in touch.
Whitney started things off by handing Hannon flowers she had brought for her.
“To make her happy,” Whitney said of the reason for the bouquet, while her mother added, “And because she wrote such a nice article about you.”
In response, Hannon gave Whitney two small gift bags, one with munchies — including a bag of Cheetos that didn’t make it out of the building — and the other that held, among other items, a silver necklace with an angel pendant, as well as a small angel jewelry case.
Carefully unwrapping the gifts, Whitney noted, “I really don’t want to break it, because I break stuff a lot.” A moment later, with the paper shed, she gasped, “It’s an angel! My gosh, thank you!”
Why did she think that Hannon got her angels?
“Because I’m an angel,” she smiled.
Courtney Lippmann said that she tells her daughter that all of the time, and neither would get an argument from Hannon.
THE CEMETERY
As Hannon was driving into Madonna Cemetery to visit her husband’s grave on a spring-like afternoon, she noticed a girl apparently learning to ride her bike without training wheels while her mother looked on. They waved politely at each other, and Hannon continued to the nearby grave site.
But Whitney was not so engrossed in her mission as to miss what happened next.
“When Whitney saw her go over to the grave, she said ‘Mom, I’ve just got to go hug her,’” Courtney Lippmann said. “I said ‘alright, go ahead.’ And she went over and she kind of tugged on Dorothy and she gave her a hug and she started chatting.”
What had prompted Whitney to deliver the embrace?
“Because I thought that she was visiting someone who died and I felt really bad,” she said, “and I like hugs.”
Hannon noticed Whitney approaching, and when she arrived, “she came up to me and she said, ‘Is this someone you loved?’ And I said yes. And that’s when she walked over to me and gave me the hug.”
That’s also when Lippmann joined them, and the three started talking for a few moments.
But Whitney wasn’t done yet.
“The best thing is,” Hannon said, “when I got ready to leave, she gave me another hug, and as she was walking away, she saw a dandelion, picked it up, and brought it back to me.”
THE LETTER
So touched was Hannon by the encounter that she penned her letter to the editor, providing it to The News with a word of explanation.
“I put a note on it that said, ‘Whether you print this, or don’t print this, I just had to write it.’” she recalled, pausing a moment before adding, “It did something for me that day. I was visiting my husband’s grave, and it gets emotional.”
Courtney Lippmann recalled having her morning coffee on the day of publication when a family member texted her, having seen the letter and asking if the girl being described was Lippmann’s daughter.
“I said, ‘Oh my gosh, yeah! How nice is that!” Lippmann said. “She was at school, and it was Kindness Week at school so I took the article over to the school.”
Kindness, though, was one lesson Whitney didn’t need to learn in the classroom.
“I tell the girls (Whitney and her 10-year-old sister Lydia) all the time, the three things that are most important in our house are honesty, kindness and to try your best at everything you do,” Lippmann said. "Pretty much anything else we can negotiate on.
“You don’t know what somebody’s going through. Simply smiling at somebody or holding the door open for somebody can completely change their day.”
That’s certainly what happened with Hannon. In a card she provided along with Whitney’s gifts, Hannon wrote, “You are a special girl. I hope you will always be as kind to everyone as you were to me.”
Whitney already seems to have a handle on that, not to mention that bicycle thing.
The training wheels are history.
