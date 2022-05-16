Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN MERCER...VENANGO... NORTHERN LAWRENCE...BUTLER...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...ARMSTRONG... CLARION AND FOREST COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT... At 755 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Enterprise to near Franklin to near New Castle Northwest. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include... New Castle, Butler, Oil City, Grove City, Franklin, Clarion, Kittanning, Brookville, Marienville, Knox, Rimersburg, and Homeacre-Lyndora. This includes the following highways... Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 96 and 124. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 8 and 83. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 4 and 12. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH