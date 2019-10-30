Jess Patton already has changed one person’s perspective on autism.
Now, with an ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award in her pocket and a pending doctorate next month, the autism support teacher at George Washington Intermediate School is hoping to create even more understanding and acceptance.
Lawrence Mercer ATHENA is part of an international organization created to help advance the opportunities for personal and professional growth for women. It presents its Young Professional Leadership Award annually to a woman who excels in her profession, provides valuable community service and serves as a personal and professional role model for young women.
Patton hopes the honor will serve as a stepping stone in her mission to spread autism awareness
“A lot of people don’t understand, especially this population of students,” she said. “I think there are a lot of misconceptions. I think there is a lot of a lack of awareness, a lack of education. It’s one thing to wear a blue shirt and say ‘Oh, I’m aware of autism’ or carry a blue Halloween bucket. That’s great, that’s wonderful, but do you really, truly accept?
Because, Patton said, it is not enough just to be aware. Acceptance requires meeting students where they are and trying to understand — and appreciate — how they see the world.
Dr. Tom Patton, a local dentist and Jess’s father-in-law, learned that lesson. He nominated Patton for the award after seeing her at work. At her invitation, he spoke to his daughter-in-law’s students — who are nonverbal — about dental health, then discussed the experience with her afterward.
“When I delivered my speech, I was definitely out of my element,” Patton said during a video created for the awards dinner. “I was in shock, did the best I could, and I went home.”
Later that evening, Patton asked him about his experience with her students. He told her he did not know if they had understood what he was saying.
“She said, ‘Well, of course they did. Didn’t you see how they responded, didn’t you see how their emotions and reactions were?’” Tom Patton said. “I told her, I said, ‘I didn’t observe anything. I was in total shock.’”
His appreciation for Jess’ work only deepened when, after a meeting at BC3, where she is an adjunct professor, he happened upon the evening class she was teaching.
“When I thought about it — the dichotomy of her day classroom to her evening lecture hall at college, where do you find people with the passion, with the knowledge, with dedication and demeanor to train the next generation of educators?”
Jess Patton is one of three autism support teachers in the New Castle Area School District. She started working with Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV in 2003, and has continued her efforts since the program moved to the New Castle district two years ago.
“It’s been an awesome ride,” she said. “A lot of the population that I had at my former placement were New Castle city school district students. And so, to be a part of the community, their own community, to grow up with kids they would grow up with in their local school building, the program came here. We came as a whole package. Most of these kids I’ve had since they were 5. And the oldest here is 13.”
She wants people to know that just because a student doesn’t have a “vocal voice” does not mean they can’t express themselves — or that they are disadvantaged intellectually.
“They just may not know how, or just because I don’t talk doesn’t mean I’m not smart,” Patton said. “There are lots of our kids who don’t have a vocal voice, that are über smart. They just don’t have any way to express it.”
That’s the message she hopes to take to others. A successful defense of her doctoral dissertation next month will open even more doors in that area, she believes.
She has written a chapter in a textbook for undergraduate students at Slippery Rock University. Both are just the start of a larger mission.
“So hopefully through publication, getting my study out there and showing there’s a need here,” she said. “My study focused on the perceptions of parents raising a child with autism in a rural community. My study showed that there is a huge discrepancy between the need of services and the ability to find those services and access those services.”
George Washington’s autism support classes hold fundraisers that include an annual T-shirt sale and the ‘Canes Cart, in which products such as doughnuts and other products donated by local businesses are sold to anyone in the school who wants them.
The proceeds, Patton said, go toward creating an adaptive playground at the school. She hopes to see more than her students enjoying the space.
“My ultimate goal would be to see peers that are typical, peers that may not be typical, interacting together and just being kids having fun,” she said.
An archery hunter, Patton has taught the skill at the Boy Scouts of America’s Camp Agawam in Slippery Rock Township. While she enjoys the opportunity to teach in yet another arena, she concedes that the sport primarily is her refuge.
“People ask, ‘Don’t you ever need a moment?’ ” she said.”Yes, I do, so in the woods is kind of my peace. It’s my place where I can just sit in that tree stand or sit in that blind and nobody talks to me, I’m with God, I’m with nature and sometimes I just sit there, not necessarily hunting but I’m sitting there, and there’s a lot of soul searching that goes on there. A lot of great ideas happen there, a lot of reflection happens there.”
And speaking of great ideas, she is pleased to have absorbed some guidance in the role model department through the ATHENA awards program.
“I met some wonderful people — women who are just pillars in their community; their outreach, their ability to be selfless, their ability to see something that needs done and just do it,” she said. No questions asked, and nothing wanted in return.”
