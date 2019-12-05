A painting for the season McCoy Tire window scenes near 40 years

For nearly 40 years, Charlene McCoy and her family have been bringing Christmas magic in the form of murals to the city’s South Side.
At McCoy Tire and Service Center, located on South Mill Street, McCoy and her daughters and their families have painted “The Grinch” for this season’s holiday mural, a tradition that dates back to when the store was E.J. Williams Tire, owned by E.J. Williams.
“When it was E.J. Williams, Mr. Williams asked me one time — I had taken commercial art classes at Lawrence County Vo-Tech — if I would paint something for Valentine’s Day, or some holiday,” McCoy said. “I asked him if we could do something at Christmas.”
McCoy said the paintings have grown ever since.
“It was simple way back then, but it became more elaborate as I got more painters,” McCoy said. “Our family grew and they could paint and their families grew and could paint. We’ve really gone to town.”
Using temper paints, which easily wash off, McCoy said the interesting aspect of the murals is the manner they are designed and painted.
“We paint from the inside, so it is backwards,” McCoy said. “It gets a little tricky that way. There is a little trick to it, but they are all getting pretty used to it now. They are becoming experts, if you will.”
McCoy said the paintings don’t take long to complete.
“We can do it, usually, in a day,” McCoy said of the time it takes to paint the window masterpieces. “The whole family comes up and the whole gang is there. My brother from Ohio comes and helps, and for a few years his wife and two boys came to help. My son-in-law’s mother came a few years to help paint.”
McCoy said the idea for “The Grinch” came from her daughter, Evan.
“My oldest daughter, Evan, has two boys, ages 9 and 6, and they also paint,” McCoy said. “She usually says, ‘what are you thinking for the windows this year?’ and I will say gingerbread houses. Then she will say, 'I was thinking of …'"
McCoy said that most years the ideas for the murals come from storybooks, but this year was different.
“They had seen the new Grinch movie and they wanted to do it,” McCoy said.
McCoy said her daughter, Evan, helps paint the murals along with her husband, Mike Massucci, and their sons, Luca, age 9, and Rocco, age 6.
McCoy’s daughter Jessica Townsend and her children — Benjamin, who is almost 3, and her 15-month-old daughter — get into the act as well. Also helping is her brother, Tom Wallace, his wife and their two daughters, Tara and Sara.
She said she loves having the family come together over the holidays to work on the murals, which in turns provides something for everyone who visits the store, drives or walks by to see during the holidays in hopes of making their day brighter.
“It is fabulous,” McCoy said of the family coming together to paint the murals. “They ask every year, and I say I am so tired of this I am not going to do this. Then I spend Thanksgiving down there and Friday night outlining the murals. They say it is a tradition and I enjoy coming up here and it makes everyone happy.
“Once in a while when I am down at the store, people tell me they love my windows. They say we are so happy you are doing it. Sometimes we get people walking by and we are usually there late in the afternoon or evening. People will give us a thumbs up or a wave. If they are driving by, they honk their horns as they drive by as we are painting.”
But, McCoy warns, don’t listen to her husband, Milt, when it comes to the murals.
“My husband doesn’t paint one paintbrush full,” McCoy said with a laugh. “He jokes with everybody and says he did it.”
