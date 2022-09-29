Usually, little children expect to receive toys for Christmas and for their birthdays.
However, to Mamie Catlin, her late cousin, Vivian Ann Davidson Hewitt, gave her family something more valuable – books.
These books would be primarily about Black stories and culture, written by Black authors, which Catlin said served as an inspiration to the family and were “great gifts of Black education.”
Hewitt, who was born and raised in New Castle, passed away on May 29 at the age of 102.
Hewitt served as the first African American librarian in the city of Pittsburgh and as the librarian of the Rockefeller Foundation, was the head librarian for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, was the first African American president of the Special Libraries Association, and was granted the title of Dame by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
To honor her and her many contributions, the New Castle Public Library hosted a celebratory dinner Saturday at The Confluence.
Several members of her family were in attendance, as well as local leaders and officials.
During the ceremony, it was announced that a special Vivian Davidson Hewitt Memorial Trust Fund will be created for the library.
The goal of the fund is to get books from Black, Indigenous and other authors of color and works about these people in order to inspire future generations of children, and adults.
Family HISTORY
“Aunt Vivian was an advocate of social education.”
That is how Catlin described Hewitt.
Catlin said in addition to always getting books for her family, Hewitt would also teach important lessons to her family; lessons of Black culture, both in and out of New Castle.
“She definitely left an imprint on everyone she connected with, especially me,” Catlin said. “She was a wonderful person to be around.”
Catlin was a teacher for many years.
She said one day, Hewitt went to visit her in school. While there, Catlin said Hewitt defended her against attacks of bigotry. She said Hewitt always stood for advocacy and representation, having experienced bigotry in her life.
Hewitt’s granddaughter, LeighAnn Hewitt Easton, wanted to thank the community for its love and support, on behalf of the family.
Easton said she also remembers getting books from Hewitt growing up, noting that receiving those stories, and learning about the culture and those memorable individuals in them, left a big impression on her, and can do so for others.
She said the best way to honor her grandmother’s legacy would be what the library is doing with the trust fund, serving as a great community outreach.
COMMUNITY IMPACT
Andrew Henley, director of the New Castle Public Library, said Hewitt left a “substantial impact” on both the local New Castle community, and around the world.
He said Hewitt lived her life with determination, through personal, educational and financial challenges growing up.
He said he wanted New Castle residents to note the legacy and contributions Hewitt has had, noting that her journey started here in the city. He added he wished he could have gotten to know her before she passed away.
“Achievements like this should never go unnoticed,” Henley said. “Her reach is widespread.
New Castle library board of trustees president Philip Tramdack said she was a “pioneer,” and noted the joy of being a librarian, having been a librarian himself for 43 years.
Members of the New Castle branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) attended, with president Lawrence Williams presenting a $500 donation to the trust fund.
The Rev. William Hogans of St. Luke AME Zion Church in New Castle and Apostle David Young of Prevailing Word World Outreach spoke on Hewitt’s contributions to the Black community.
Young said she was a strong woman who went through life with dignity, honor and grace.
He hopes this trust fund will allow future Black authors and books to not fall into obscurity.
Hogans and Young presented checks, totaling $900, to be given towards the trust.
“We hope this will honor her memory, as well as her legacy,” Hogans said.
Recognitions State Rep. Chris Sainato presented a citation, honoring Hewitt’s life, on behalf of the state House of Representatives.
A copy was given to her family, the library and St. Luke AME Zion Church.
Lawrence County Commissioners Loretta Spielvogel and Dan Vogler presented a proclamation, from the county, on behalf of Hewitt.
Spielvogel also read a proclamation from New Castle Mayor Chris Frye and city council, which proclaimed Sept. 24, 2022, as Vivian Davidson Hewitt Day in the city.
Spielvogel said Hewitt is well-deserving of all the recognition she has received, noting the importance of getting children to read.
“We have to make sure we get books into the hands of kids,” Spielvogel said.
Vogler asked Catlin who inspired Hewitt to get into reading and literature.
Catlin said, after reading Hewitt’s memoirs, she found out Hewitt’s family was a family of readers, with Hewitt’s grandmother making it a priority that her family received educational lessons often outside of school.
