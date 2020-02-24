The Rev. Robert Mills has fought spiritual, medical and even military battles.
So although he's leaving the pulpit of St. Paul Baptist Church, the fight won’t be leaving him.
“My wife and I cruisers; we do a lot of cruising,” said Mills, who will wrap up 21 years of service on May 31. “We just want to go. Like I tell the church, I have more days behind me than I have in front of me, and I want to enjoy these days. There’s so much to see.
“But even though I’m retiring from pastoral ministry, I’m not retiring from ministry. I know I can’t travel 365 days a year, and there are other things I would still like to do, whether that’s service in a hospice ministry or a hospital ministry -- however I can serve people, however I can help people, I’ll do that.”
Indeed, retirement will be just the latest chapter in a lifetime that has led Mills through investigations of tragedy, the horrors of war and a face-off with leukemia.
“I’ve had an interesting life,” the soft-spoken pastor allows.
WAR AND CANCER
Mills, a Vandergrift resident, grew up in Pittsburgh’s Homewood-Brushton community. The last of 11 children, he had two pastors in his family and served as an altar boy as a teenager.
“I was always inclined to follow God’s word,” he said.
Once out of high school, though, he soon had to heed the call of another leader: Uncle Sam. Mills was drafted into the Army -- “The 25th Infantry Division; I’m very proud of that” -- and sent to Vietnam.
“I have the scars to prove it,” he said. “You can’t really say I was wounded. I never got the Purple Heart. I could have if I’d have fought it. I got stuck with a knife when a grenade went off. They gave me a Band-Aid and told me to put it over there.”
He may not have a medal, but he does have one reminder of the conflict that he carries with him each day.
“I’m a casualty of Agent Orange,” he said, referring to the herbicide/defoliant used by the U.S. military that has been blamed for a variety of health problems. “The cancer is the lingering effect of the Agent Orange. I was diagnosed in 2007 with chronic lymphoma leukemia, and now I need intervention.
“So that’s what I have to do. It takes its toll.”
Mills may have to pay that price, but from a ministry standpoint, he gets his money’s worth. He uses his twice-weekly treatments at UPMC HIllman Cancer Center as opportunities to lift the spirits of both staff and patients.
“Your cancer may be in stage four, but you still need encouragement,” he said. “Another person may be in stage one. I don’t know what you went through last night or when you got up this morning.
“But if you’re going to be around me, I’m going to do something, say something, laugh with you, joke with you -- lift your spirits.”
ON TO ALCOA
Returning from Vietnam, Mills -- who had graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh -- eventually took a position in the art department of ALCOA. Five years in, though, he became bored with the work and registered for courses in chemistry, physics and calculus at Penn State. When those were completed, he was able to transfer to ALCOA’s analytical chemistry department, where he worked in DC gas chromatography mass spectroscopy.
“If there was a plane crash, I had to analyze the metal (to search for structural problems),” he said. “The (1995) Oklahoma City bombing (of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building), I worked on that project to find out what accelerant was used.”
Calamity also was a part of Mills’ 14 years in the Air Force Reserve as a disaster preparedness officer, a role that could find him winging his way in a C-130 to such places as England, Spain, Germany, Switzerland and Okinawa. “If there was a plane crash at an airport, if there was a flood, if there was a disaster of some sort,” Mills said, “I was part of the unit that would be involved in decision-making or evacuations.”
Despite such diverse opportunities, Mills never relinquished his passion for the word of God. During his 30 years with ALCOA, he also found time to attend the American Baptist Theological Seminary and, at age 52, “I took early retirement,” he said. “I got tired of it (ALCOA) and went into the ministry.”
MINISTRY YEARS
Prior to his arrival at St. Paul Baptist, Mills worked 10 years as an associate pastor at First Baptist Church in North Vandegrift. He also spent more than two decades doing prison ministry in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties, an outreach he eventually relinquished after coming to New Castle.
In his two-plus decades in New Castle, he’s witnessed a reality that has touched many a mainline church: declining numbers of worshippers.
“There was a time in those 20-some years when we were really thinking about having two services because there were so many people in the overflow,” he said. “At one time, I think, there were roughly 400 members. Now it’s down to about 100."
Among those who remain, Mills’ ministry will be missed.
“There’s no replacement for him,” said Gary Mitchell, an associate minister at St. Paul. “We can find another pastor but some people you just can’t replace. He was a great mentor, a great teacher. He’s a selfless person. He dedicated himself to the Lord, he dedicated his service to the church and basically, he just wore himself out.
“He’s been here 20-plus years and now that he’s got some physical challenges, he needs to take care of himself.”
Mills also empowered his congregation to do its own ministry.
“If you came to him with something that you wanted to do and it met his approval, he didn’t bother it,” Mitchell said. “He would tell you go ahead and do it, you have my support. But that’s your project. He didn’t put his name or his hands on it, but he supported you 100 percent.”
Indeed, Mills trusts that he’s leaving his St. Paul congregation stronger than he found it.
“I hope that I’m leaving them with a closer relationship with God and that they do follow the Scriptures: ‘love one another as I have loved you,’ ” he said. “If I have done that, then I completed my assignment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.