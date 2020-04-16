The New Castle News has been Lawrence County’s primary news source for well more than a century, providing local news, features, sports and other information you both need and want. The current coronavirus coverage has underscored the importance of that responsibility.
However, the sudden loss of advertising revenue due to the virus crisis has added to what already had been economic challenges throughout the newspaper industry, causing us to restructure our resources so we can continue to serve you well into the future.
Effective April 21, we will begin a five-day-a-week publishing schedule by discontinuing the Tuesday newspaper. We will continue publication and delivery to subscribers and newsstands on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Discontinuing one print day will allow us to focus our resources on printing more local news on the other five days.
You will still have access to all our news, features, sports, comics, puzzles, advertisements and other print content Tuesday — as well as the other weekdays — on our replica electronic version of the newspaper. It is accessible through our website (www.ncnewsonline.com) by clicking on the “E-Paper” listing to the right of the menu item below the paper’s name.
If you have not activated your electronic access to the website and E-Paper, call us at (724) 654-6651 and we will get you set up. The E-Paper features the same format as the print paper and also has some extra benefits, including allowing you to make the type as large as you want. It can be read on a desktop computer, laptop, tablet or smart phone. It is also eco-friendly and never wet.
Readership changes, newsprint and ink prices, print production expenses and delivery cost have resulted in newspapers around the country publishing newspapers fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy in the future.
The virus crisis has hit The New Castle News hard. The majority of our revenue comes from advertising by local businesses, which are also suffering economically during this difficult time.
Yet we have continued to robustly report local news, making our vital COVID-19 coverage available to everyone in the region on our website during the health emergency. The result is record digital traffic that has inspired our staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one to support our journalism. E-mail Roy Jenkins, director of audience development, at rjenkins@ncnewsonline.com or call him at (724) 654-6651, extension 602.
If you have questions about our restructuring plan, please contact me at ssorg@ncnewsonline.com or call (724) 654-6651, extension 648.
New Castle and Lawrence County are a remarkable region with people who truly care about it. We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever.
And we pray everybody is well and safe.
Sharon A. Sorg
Publisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.