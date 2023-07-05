Forty years after a legal battle closed a popular Neshannock Township motocross track, the Harbor Woods remains a favorite track for former racer Leland Musquire.
Representing the second of four generations from the New Bedford racing family, the 60-year-old fondly remembers the camaraderie at the Kings Chapel Road track. On Sundays, it would draw up to 600 racers, including some professionals, and as many as 850 spectators.
The track also hosted snowmobile races, BMX bicycle races to benefit cancer patients, country and bluegrass concerts and motorcycle dirt drag races.
“It was well-run, a family-oriented track and it was just a great layout,” said Leland, whose racing career took him to about 20 tracks in Ohio and West Virginia and as far away as Florida and Oklahoma.
The idea for the track surfaced over drinks at the former King’s bar in New Bedford. Tom McCann wanted to sell the property, which he used for auto racing.
McCann’s daughter, former New Wilmington resident Cathy Nelson and her late former husband Don along with Gary and Barb Musquire of Slippery Rock Township, thought the property would work as a motocross track. Leland Musquire is Gary and Barb’s nephew.
At the time, the sport of motocross was relatively new.
“We didn’t know anything about motocross,” said Barb, 83.
“I don’t think I’d ever been to one,” added Gary, 84.
The two couples arranged to buy the property. A heavy equipment operator, Gary with help cleared the land and built a one-mile track with jumps, including one that gave racers the option to jump over a pool of water or drive around it.
Snowmobile racing began around 1977 followed by motocross.
The track became the home to the Youngstown’s Pirate Motorcycle Club, which allowed racers to accumulate American Motorcycle Association points to compete on the national level through sanctioned events.
After a while, complaints from neighbors surfaced and township officials cited Don Nelson and Gary Musquire for violating an ordinance by operating what they considered a commercial business in a residential zone.
The owners hired a lawyer, who argued that although the zoning doesn’t allow race tracks, it also doesn’t prohibit them. As the court battle continued for about six years, so did the racing.
“Our attorney kept thinking we were right,” Barb said. “We kept on appealing and appealing.”
In the end, the track was closed and legal fees mounted for the owners.
“It was rough for everyone involved,” said Leland Musquire, who is Leland’s 83-year-old father and a one-time professional motorcycle racer.
“If we would’ve put golf course in there, nothing would’ve been said,” Gary added.
Barb felt they were providing a quality family activity, but said in some ways it was a relief.
“We didn’t have all that stress,” she said. “It could’ve been developed into a really big thing. Racers came from all over the country and once in a while from overseas.”
Today, TNT Sports Mix hosts motocross racing two Friday nights a month from June through August at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.
Co-owner Todd Streit of Ellwood City said they get about 200 riders and 500 spectators. Racing began in 2018.
Streit fondly remembers racing at Harbor Woods.
“I started racing in 1980 at age 12,” he said. “We loved motocross and that was our favorite track. That’s where I had my first race ever.”
A Facebook page dedicated to Western Pennsylvania motocross racing includes mentions of Harbor Woods.
Former Laurel High School student Cole Fraley posted a photo and said it’s “hard to believe this was 45 years ago. Good God, I feel old, but this is a great trek down memory lane.”
