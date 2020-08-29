Most local schools work on reopening plan

New Castle Area School District Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio assists at an April 3 laptop pickup at New Castle High School. The laptops enabled students to learn from home, but now DeBlasio and other district officials have to figure out how to get them back in the classrooms.

 FILE | NEWS

Here is a capsule look at each of the nine Lawrence County high schools’ back-to-school plans.

Students and staff must wear masks while in school in accordance with a requirement from state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

At the Lawrence County Career & Technical Center, students in the vocational areas will wear higher amounts of personal protective equipment depending on that industry’s standard.

Synchronous learning is a term which means students receive real-time teaching by videoconferencing or by logging on to the computer at the same time as the teachers. Asynchronous learning is self-paced learning through online activities or recorded lessons, both digital and nondigital.

Parents also have the option of enrolling their children into a cyber school independent of local school districts.

School: Ellwood City

First day of class: Sept. 8

Format: In-person classes with students attending five days, three days or two days a week with online options through the district. 

School: Lawrence County Career & Technical Center

First day of class: Aug. 31

Format: In-person classes with a synchronous option

School: Laurel

First day of class: Aug. 31

Format: In-person classes with a synchronous option

School: Mohawk

First day of class: Aug. 31

Format: Hybrid model to begin the school year with grades K-6 students in one group and grades 7-12 students in another rotating three days in class and two days remote one week and two days in class and three days remote the next week

School: Neshannock

First day of class: Sept. 8

Format: In-person classes with online options until at least Oct. 30

School: New Castle

First day of class: Aug. 31

Format: Blend of synchronous and asynchronous learning until Nov. 4

School: Shenango

First day of class: Sept. 1

Format: In-person classes with synchronous option

School: Union

First day of class: Sept. 8

Format: Synchronous learning until Oct. 5 when the district will decide if in-person classes are possible

School: Wilmington

First day of class: Aug. 31

Format: Four-week, phased-in plan separating K-12 students into two groups with the groups alternating each week with one in school and the other learning synchronously at home

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.