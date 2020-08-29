Neshannock adopts multifaceted return to school Neshannock Township Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan said he has stayed up a lot of nights trying to perfect a back-to-school plan that would…

Here is a capsule look at each of the nine Lawrence County high schools’ back-to-school plans.

Students and staff must wear masks while in school in accordance with a requirement from state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

At the Lawrence County Career & Technical Center, students in the vocational areas will wear higher amounts of personal protective equipment depending on that industry’s standard.

Synchronous learning is a term which means students receive real-time teaching by videoconferencing or by logging on to the computer at the same time as the teachers. Asynchronous learning is self-paced learning through online activities or recorded lessons, both digital and nondigital.

Parents also have the option of enrolling their children into a cyber school independent of local school districts.

School: Ellwood City

First day of class: Sept. 8

Format: In-person classes with students attending five days, three days or two days a week with online options through the district.

School: Lawrence County Career & Technical Center

First day of class: Aug. 31

Format: In-person classes with a synchronous option

School: Laurel

First day of class: Aug. 31

Format: In-person classes with a synchronous option

School: Mohawk

First day of class: Aug. 31

Format: Hybrid model to begin the school year with grades K-6 students in one group and grades 7-12 students in another rotating three days in class and two days remote one week and two days in class and three days remote the next week

School: Neshannock

First day of class: Sept. 8

Format: In-person classes with online options until at least Oct. 30

School: New Castle

First day of class: Aug. 31

Format: Blend of synchronous and asynchronous learning until Nov. 4

School: Shenango

First day of class: Sept. 1

Format: In-person classes with synchronous option

School: Union

First day of class: Sept. 8

Format: Synchronous learning until Oct. 5 when the district will decide if in-person classes are possible

School: Wilmington

First day of class: Aug. 31

Format: Four-week, phased-in plan separating K-12 students into two groups with the groups alternating each week with one in school and the other learning synchronously at home