Neshannock Township Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan said he has stayed up a lot of nights trying to perfect a back-to-school plan that would…
Here is a capsule look at each of the nine Lawrence County high schools’ back-to-school plans.
Students and staff must wear masks while in school in accordance with a requirement from state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.
At the Lawrence County Career & Technical Center, students in the vocational areas will wear higher amounts of personal protective equipment depending on that industry’s standard.
Synchronous learning is a term which means students receive real-time teaching by videoconferencing or by logging on to the computer at the same time as the teachers. Asynchronous learning is self-paced learning through online activities or recorded lessons, both digital and nondigital.
Parents also have the option of enrolling their children into a cyber school independent of local school districts.
School: Ellwood City
First day of class: Sept. 8
Format: In-person classes with students attending five days, three days or two days a week with online options through the district.
School: Lawrence County Career & Technical Center
First day of class: Aug. 31
Format: In-person classes with a synchronous option
School: Laurel
First day of class: Aug. 31
Format: In-person classes with a synchronous option
School: Mohawk
First day of class: Aug. 31
Format: Hybrid model to begin the school year with grades K-6 students in one group and grades 7-12 students in another rotating three days in class and two days remote one week and two days in class and three days remote the next week
School: Neshannock
First day of class: Sept. 8
Format: In-person classes with online options until at least Oct. 30
School: New Castle
First day of class: Aug. 31
Format: Blend of synchronous and asynchronous learning until Nov. 4
School: Shenango
First day of class: Sept. 1
Format: In-person classes with synchronous option
School: Union
First day of class: Sept. 8
Format: Synchronous learning until Oct. 5 when the district will decide if in-person classes are possible
School: Wilmington
First day of class: Aug. 31
Format: Four-week, phased-in plan separating K-12 students into two groups with the groups alternating each week with one in school and the other learning synchronously at home
