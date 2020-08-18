Women have served county for 100 years Women have served Lawrence County in government almost since they got the right to vote.

100 years ago today, the Tennessee legislature made history.

Lawmakers there voted to ratify the 19th Amendment, making the Volunteer State the 36th state to do so. Out of what were then 48 states, that was the number needed for the measure that gave women the right to vote to be adopted as part of the U.S. Constitution. That happened place eight days later.

It was a triumph decades in the making. The first women's rights convention took place July 19-20, 1848, in Seneca Falls, New York, an event generally considered to be the launching point for for American suffrage. In between came years marked by slow progress and sometimes violent opposition, making the final victory a hard-fought one.

Now, though, at least one study reports that the ground gained a century ago is being willingly ceded.

Although women have turned out in higher percentages than men in recent elections, the Knight Foundation released a study earlier this year that found that 53 percent of nonvoters -- those who have participated in one or fewer of the past six national elections -- are women. Moreover, the study said, 63 percent of "Indifferent Average" voters -- a group that lacks interest in news or following current political affairs and who have "a media diet tipped toward entertainment and social media" -- also are female.

"I think those women who fought so hard would just be aghast that people aren’t clamoring to vote," said Kathy Rentz, founder of Lawrence County Action, a group focused on educating the public about civic and political issues on local, state and national levels. "They risked their lives. I understand about COVID-19, but in this particular election, I would risk anything."

The pandemic has prevented Rentz from knocking on doors, an approach she says is perhaps the best way to increase voter registration. But she added that as society has become more digital, people without computers or internet access also are being left out of both voter education and registration efforts.

And although it may seem counter-intuitive, a climate of intense focus on politics may actually steer people away from the ballot box, rather than toward it.

"I think this is a very polarized election," she said. "I think the voter turnout will be higher, although when we go to register voters, people -- men and women -- are so disgusted with the process and the fighting in the government that they say, ‘I’m not going to vote. My vote wouldn’t count.’

"We set up stations at Shop 'N Save last year. Although those of us that did it were Democrats, It was a bipartisan thing, and we actually signed up more Republicans than Democrats. We just wanted people to sign up to vote, and I can’t tell you the number of people who walked in there and said, ‘I don’t want anything to do with it.’ Young people -- that was what shocked me."

Linda Morrison, president of the League of Women Voters of Lawrence County, also thinks today's registered voters do a disservice to those who battled for enfranchisement a century ago.

Story continues below video

"I do think that the suffragettes, if they could be with us today, they would be appalled by how few people -- men and women -- vote," she said, noting how women were beaten, tortured and even starved themselves during the movement.

"They put in a great deal of effort for us," Morrison said. "I think it's up to us to make it be worthwhile for all of the effort that they have done for us."

Though political division may be more prominent today than ever, it wasn't lacking during the women's suffrage movement, according to Dr. Angela M. Lahr, a history professor at Westminster College. The struggle was a diverse one, she said, and members didn't always agree.

"History is not like a fairy tale," Lahr said. "Fairy tales have nice, usually happy, endings."

And even with the passing of the 19th amendment, some women still weren't afforded the right to vote, like Chinese immigrants and Black voters, she said.

"Personally, I take my right to vote very seriously because I know a lot of people worked hard for it. I respect that," Lahr said. "The right to vote is the right to vote, it's not a requirement. I wish more people would take advantage of the right to vote because that's our say in a democratic republic. In the end, everyone chooses. It's within your right not to choose, too."

Lahr, who teaches about women's history, said it was interesting to see how the 100th anniversary is coming at a time when so many other movements are happening in the country raising questions about America.

"As a historian, I vote to honor those folks who worked so hard in the past," she said.

And, Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said, there is still work to do.

"Women are under-represented in many arenas," said Spielvogel, who is only the second female to hold the office of Lawrence County commissioner. Beth Verterano was the first to be sworn in to office in 1988.

"We, as women, must encourage and support one another to close the gaps that exist in both the private and public sectors," Spielvogel said. "Women across the United States will have a huge impact on the outcome of the presidential election in November. Let’s make sure that those courageous women who came before us are not forgotten. Exercise that right to vote and let your voice be heard."

(Reporters Maria Basileo, Pete Sirianni, Debbie Wachter and Dan Irwin contributed to this story).