By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Relief is head to businesses, schools, renters and people behind on their bills due to the COVID pandemic and the economic crisis it caused.
The General Assembly voted unanimously in both chambers Friday to send Gov. Tom Wolf legislation spelling out how to spend $912 million from the second round of federal COVID relief.
Wolf signed the legislation into law Friday afternoon.
“Business owners and employees have worked hard to protect their customers and their communities during this pandemic,” Wolf said. “But the pandemic has been hard on businesses and they need and deserve our support,” Wolf said.
Legislative leaders agreed.
“There’s no secret there’s a lot of struggling businesses out there,” said House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County. “We’re trying to get them back on their feet.”
The plan also calls for spending $569.8 million on rental and utility assistance and $197 million on education programs.
“It’s important to understand why it’s so important to get that out,” said state Rep. Stan Saylor, R-York County, the chairman of the House appropriations committee. “If these utilities don’t get reimbursed for the utility costs that many people have been unable to pay due to being unemployed by this administration.That cost goes back onto all utility customers,” he said.
The education funding includes $150 million to establish a grant program for non-public schools that have been impacted by the epidemic but received other government aid to cope. The remaining $47 million in school funding would be split between career and technical programs, community colleges, the State System of Higher Education and private residential rehabilitative institutions.
“It is worth pointing out that this is the very first bill to reach the Governor in this legislative session and should be signed into law as Act 1 of 2021. That clearly shows the importance of the measure and our efforts to bring relief to the people of Pennsylvania,” Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana County, the prime sponsor of the legislation. “While this was a contentious week in Harrisburg, it is good to see a bipartisan product being delivered to Pennsylvanians, one that not only addresses for negative impacts of COVID-19 but also provides important protections to ensure that federal stimulus support to our citizens is not subjected to taxation by the Commonwealth,” he said.
Constitutional amendment proposal targets emergency powers
Moments after voting to approve the plan to spend COVID relief dollars, the state House Friday voted to put a proposed Constitutional amendment on the ballot which would limit how long the governor can keep emergency declarations in place.
The measure passed the state House by a vote of 116-86. The state Senate approved the measure by a vote of 28-20 last week. The proposal had also been approved in both chambers last legislative session so it will be on the ballot in May.
Under current law, a governor’s emergency declaration can last up to 90 days and be renewed by the governor indefinitely. Under Senate Bill 2, the emergency declaration would be limited to 21 days unless the General Assembly approved a longer duration, said Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County, the author of the legislation. It also clarifies the legislature is not required to present the resolution ending the declaration to the governor for his consideration, she said.
“This amendment will give power back to the people who elect us to represent them,” she said.
Rep. Margo Davidson, D-Delaware County, called the proposal “a power grab” by a “gerrymandered Republican-majority Legislature.”
The governor has argued that the change won’t prevent the administration from taking many of the mitigation actions like ordering mask-wearing and limiting occupancy in businesses because those measures would be covered by public health orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.