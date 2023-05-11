This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Mahoningtown late Wednesday night at a crossing on Montgomery Avenue. No hazardous material has been identified at the scene, New Castle fire and police personnel reported.
Nine cars derailed from the train at 11:57 p.m., the railroad said in a statement.
“There were no hazardous materials involved, and no injuries have been reported," Norfolk Southern said. "Our crews responded immediately and are actively working at the site."
Neighbors reported their houses shaking when the incident occurred, followed by flashing lights of fire and police personnel.
"It could be way worse right now," said Vern Geminiani from his front yard on Montgomery Avenue, just a few hundred feet from the train crossing.
Officials with the railroad and the Lawrence County Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene. Roads are blocked on both sides of the tracks and detours should be expected for some time on Route 18 (Montgomery Avenue).
New Castle is located just miles from East Palestine, Ohio, where a Norfolk Southern train of 38 cars, with 11 carrying hazardous material, overturned on Feb. 3. That train, traveling along different Norfolk Southern tracks, was headed East from Illinois to Beaver County where it would have passed through the Lawrence County borough of Enon Valley.
Geminiani, who has lived in his house near the tracks for seven years and grew up in the neighborhood, couldn't recall there ever being a derailment there. Rail company CSX also has tracks that run through Mahoningtown with a nearby yard along Route 18.
