More than 15 years after 9/11, Lauren Schuler was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer that also damaged her kidneys, eventually necessitating a transplant.
Schuler was an FBI agent and part of an Evidence Response Team probing the area of the Pentagon into which American Airlines Flight 77 had crashed on Sept. 11, 2001. Her illness, for which she still takes multiple medicines and must undergo repeated testing, is linked to the benzene (a component of jet fuel), asbestos and the toxic dust of other construction materials that were on the ground and in the air while she and her team worked with little personal protection equipment during their first days on site.
In speaking Sunday at the Briar Brook Barn in Eastbrook, she added how she might well have perished 21 years ago.
After a few days, she said, her team was sent to the second floor of the Pentagon, to retrieve the remains of two victims.
“People had to shore up the walls and the ceilings and the building so that we could go in and do our job.,” said Shuler, who shared many of the details of her time in the Pentagon and subsequent illness last week with the New Castle News. “Our team was sent to the second floor, which had been somewhat shored up, to collect the remains of two victims that were discovered there by those contractors securing the building.
“The walls that were still standing inside were completely scorched black, and the room was not recognizable as the office it had been, as all the contents had mostly been destroyed in the explosion and fire.”
Schuler and her team walked the remains out of the Pentagon in body bags to a temporary mortuary, stopping only to enter the victims’ wedding rings into evidence.
“Shortly after bringing out the second set of remains,” she said, “we were told that the floor on which we had just stood had collapsed. It was really a dangerous situation in so many ways.”
The urgency of the investigation, though, did not preclude respect for the victims.
“The human remains were always treated with respect and reverence,” Schuler said. “People stopped what they were doing and stood at attention quietly when the body bags were brought out of the building.
“They were ceremoniously escorted to the temporary morgue, then to be transported by truck or helicopter to Dover Air Force Base for identification, where there was more ceremony when the remains were carried into the air force base facility.”
Schuler noted in her talk that statistics show more people — first responders as well as others who lived or worked in the area of the three 9/11 crash sites – have died from 9/11-related illnesses than those who were killed in the attacks themselves. She urged anyone who had been exposed to the toxins infusing the environment around the Pentagon, World Trade Center or Shanksville to register from a pair of programs that provide medical and financial assistance: The World Trade Center Health Program and the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.
Although aware of the programs, Schuler did not look into them until after her diagnosis in January 2017.
“The annual testing that is provided for those registered with the health program might have caught my myeloma earlier, which might have saved my kidneys,” she said. ”I would have avoided a lot of additional health care costs as well, as all the 9/11-related illnesses are covered at 100 percent.”
She also urged first responders to make sure that they are better prepared than she and her team had been for an emergency situation.
“Do you have immediate access to proper PPE if or when the next 9/11 occurs?” she said. “If not, where is it stored and how are you going to get to it before you arrive on scene? From my own experience, I’m talking about respirators, high waterproof, steel toed-boots, a couple of Tyvek or even Hazmat suits; heavy duty, long rubber gloves, heavy duty work gloves, eye protection and hard hats, and whatever else you may come up with that you might imagine needing for protection against some as of yet unknown or incomprehensible threat.”
On the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attack, Schuler urged her listens to remember not only those who died that day, but also those who have died since or who are currently suffering “from rare, complicated, painful and sometimes numerous illnesses at the same time, because of their service or just because of where they lived and worked during those months following 9/11.
“The terrorists are still making an impact,” she said. “Even now, they are still killing us, more than 20 years. Those illnesses and deaths are going to continue throughout our entire generation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.