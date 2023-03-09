New Castle native gets VFW's teacher award A New Castle native, West Mifflin educator and decorated Air Force veteran received a specia…

New Castle is privileged to have added an Air Force Junior ROTC program to its curriculum, and it’s a privilege for the students who enroll in it.

The newly formed JROTC is one of only about 20 such programs approved for schools in Pennsylvania, Senior Master Sgt. Oreste S. “Otis” DiCerbo told more than 200 New Castle Area School District eighth graders during an assembly this week.

DiCerbo, the Air Force JROTC instructor at West Mifflin High School in Allegheny County, brought five of his student cadets and two from North Allegheny High School to New Castle on Wednesday for the presentation in the high school auditorium, to tell the soon-to-be freshmen what benefits the program has to offer them.

“Not all schools have this,” DiCerbo emphasized.

His cadets, clad in their immaculate navy blue U.S. Air Force dress uniforms decorated with ribbons and medals, individually described what is expected of them in the program, how it has given them direction, modeled their lives, given them confidence and afforded them opportunities to visit foreign countries and Hawaii on Air Force-sponsored trips.

The cadets stood in formation, responded to DiCerbo’s drill commands and ended the demonstration in a salute.

The intent of the presentation was to generate interest among eighth graders who might want to sign up for the district’s Junior ROTC program for the 2023-24 school year.

The program is in its infancy in New Castle, having started in the fall with the hiring of an instructor, Master Sgt. Anthony D’Urso. The program already has 11 students enrolled, who are in grades nine through 12.

DiCerbo, a New Castle native and New Castle High School graduate, said he is thrilled the New Castle district has adopted the program. The idea for it was borne when he bumped into former district Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio at a local wedding a couple of years ago, before she retired from her position. She asked him what he was doing these days, and he told her all about the JROTC program. Intrigued, she invited him and some of his cadets to make a presentation to the school board. The board members all agreed, it’s something that the district needs to mold better students and address discipline problems.

One of DiCerbo’s West Mifflin students told the eighth graders how he has made friends and learned a lot through DiCerbo’s classes.

Another said that the group was privileged to go to Hawaii one year, and this year, their travels will take them to Rome and Greece.

Several of the cadets talked about their admiration for DiCerbo as their teacher.

One student described how being a Junior ROTC member helped her find a way to pay for college and opened up avenues to obtain scholarships.

She also gained maturity and learned life skills along the way, she said.

“You learn that you have to have discipline to do what’s right every day,” she said.

“It opens up doors that many students wouldn’t have open to them.”

DiCerbo noted it helps students get jobs, and employers tend to hire ROTC students first.

Being in the program does not preclude students from participating in sports and other extracurricular activities, he said.

He emphasized that students enrolling in the program are not obligated to enlist in the military when they graduate.

Its sole purpose “is to make you a better human being,” DiCerbo said. “No matter what you do in life, you have to have discipline. You need that every day.”

Some of the military-related activities that the cadets participate in are Veterans Day observances, Wreaths Across America and color guard events, to name a few.

The male students who enroll in ROTC have to have shorter haircuts and cannot have beards. Women, and men, can only wear one set of earrings.

“The program follows the standards of the best air force in the world,” DiCerbo said, citing also expectations, rules and uniforms.

“You’re part of a team that is professional. It is a privilege. The things you get in return are life-changing moments that you experience, and it’s the least you can do for a huge gain.”