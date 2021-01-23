Monday marks year eight since Linda Whitesell last saw her 25-year-old daughter, Jessi Michelle Short.
But efforts by her family, friends, search groups and the police to find her have not stopped since the Shenango Township woman went missing on Jan. 25, 2013.
Jessi left behind a 2-year-old son, Talen, who is now 10. Jessi would be 33 now.
Whitesell, who lives in the New Castle area, said she is always getting what may be new information in the case, but nothing has materialized to let her know whether Jessi is dead or alive.
"Sometimes it seems like yesterday," Whitesell said. "My spirit is broken into pieces. I miss and love her more than I could ever say or express."
She last saw her daughter when she stayed with her for two nights at her Shenango Township home. Whitesell reported her missing to the police and the district attorney two weeks later, and posters with her picture went up all over the city.
She said that she has heard from people who knew Jessi, saying how she was killed at El Rio Beach, then her body taken to Frizzleburg.
There are reports now and then from people who knew Jessi, and there are some new stories.
"It's all hearsay," Whitesell said, but she clings to every word, hoping that something will lead her to the truth and give her and her family closure.
One group that has supported Whitesell since its inception nearly three years ago is the Walkers Volunteer Search Party, led by Marcia and Chris Black of New Castle's South Side.
Black said the group, upon learning about Jessi's disappearance, has searched numerous properties in efforts to try to find her. The group organized with the mission of helping families find missing loved ones, and to date has participated in dozens of searches for missing people in Lawrence County.
"We haven't given up and we're not going to give up," Marcia Black declared in a phone conversation Friday. "We haven't stopped looking for her."
The Walkers team has been working with a group from Valencia, Butler County, called "We Can Bring You Hope," which is also active in the search for Christopher Story of Mahoningtown, who was 43 when he was reported missing by his family in August, 2013.
"Both cases are cold and we're working on them," Black said. Regarding Jessi's case, "We've gone out and looked on properties in Frizzleburg where there was rumored to have been some activity involving her."
An excavation of a property there came up empty, she said, and they also have scouted farms and woods in Pulaski.
Whenever they find possible clues or encounter difficulties that might be beyond their abilities, they report those matters to the police, she said.
She also continues to ask that anyone who has information about her daughter to please come forward and help her family find closure "so we can begin to heal. This is hard on all of us."
Although Whitesell is not privy to all of the details of the case, she, too, has passed on statements to the police from people who claimed to have witnessed Short’s death.
The case had been under investigation by the Shenango Township Police Department, but within the past six months, the state police have formally taken over the probe into Jessi's disappearance, according to state police Cpl. Randy Guy.
Previously, "we were only acting in an assisting role," Guy said, but the Shenango police requested the state police take over the case. He said there has been "nothing outstanding" in new leads, and a new state police investigator has been assigned to the case, which remains open and ongoing.
Jessi was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved terry cloth blouse, blue jeans, gray work boots and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. She had no state welfare card, no cell phone and no credit or debit card when she vanished.
She is registered with the National Crime Information Center, both as a missing and wanted person, and her personal information is entered into an identity system called MAMUS, a database warehouse that compares DNA and fingerprints, according to information the Shenango police provided a few years ago.
Guy asks that anyone from the public who has information to share about what might have happened to Jessi contact the state police directly at (724) 598-2211.
