PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that eight people who live in the Pittsburgh area have been charged criminally over alleged actions amid racial justice protests on May 30 in the western Pennsylvania city.
Jurors indicted people on charges that include throwing objects at officers or into a police vehicle, vandalizing a police vehicle, burning a police vehicle and hitting police horses, prosecutors said.
The alleged incidents occurred as large protests were going on after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Public safety officials said multiple officers were hurt and three journalists attacked or injured, although the injuries were not deemed to be serious. Police said a crowd near the PPG Arena was generally peaceful, but a group destroyed a police vehicle.
Gas was used to disperse protesters after they smashed glass in front of a business, police said. Damage in downtown Pittsburgh was described as extensive.
Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes even as he pleaded for air and stopped moving.
