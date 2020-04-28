More than 700 families received a free, 40-pound box of food Saturday in a distribution at Cascade Park.
All 28,000 pounds were given out in two hours through a coordinated effort by Jubilee Ministries, the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, T&M Hardware and Marburger Dairy Farms.
Also helping were the New Castle Public Works and Police departments. Plans are in the works to organize another distribution on Saturday.
