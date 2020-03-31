New Castle police are investigating a second armed robbery that occurred within a week at the 7-Eleven store on Highland Avenue.
And according to New Castle Chief Bobby Salem, the police believe the same suspect held up the the store the nights of March 25 and Monday.
He said a man wearing a black mask, black gloves, a black hoodie and blue jeans walked into the store with a kitchen knife around 10 p.m. Monday.
A store clerk reported the man approached the cash register and demanded money and the clerk put the money into a brown bag that he was holding, then he ran out of the store, Salem said.
In the March 25 robbery, a man entered the store around 8 p.m. and held a knife to an 11-year-old girl while she and her two siblings, ages 9 and 10, were inside the store.
According to a police report, the intruder’s identity was hidden by a mask and a hooded sweatshirt.
A clerk who reported it said the man told the girl not to worry, that he wasn’t going to hurt her. All three children identified the weapon as a kitchen knife, police said.
Another clerk told police that she gave the man an unknown amount of cash in bills that were in the cash register, then he left the store on foot.
The police searched the area after both incidents but could not find the suspect, police said.
Anyone who has information about the robberies is asked to contact the New Castle police at (724) 656-3570 or leave a tip on the police department’s website at www.newcastlepd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.