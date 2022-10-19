Ellwood City was awarded $6 million Wednesday in Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority funding for sewer infrastructure improvements.
The PENNVEST funding will be used for the construction of a new pump station with a sewer grinder to add approximately 2,300 feet of 18-inch gravity sewer line to the new pump station.
It will also add an additional 5,200 feet of 18-inch force main at the borough's existing primary lift station and for a screening unit replacement for the primary lift station.
The existing system services 3,014 households within the borough.
“Without this PENNVEST grant, user rates would increase by approximately 21 percent,” state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Beaver/Butler) said. “The new infrastructure and decommissioning of the existing interceptor will significantly reduce the risk of raw sewage contaminating the Connoquenessing Creek. Access to clean, safe water is a fundamental element of improved quality of life. It is also a crucial function of government to provide the proper core infrastructure systems to encourage new economic development.”
PENNVEST provides grants and low-interest loans to communities across the Commonwealth for sewer, stormwater and water projects. The projects contribute to improving Pennsylvania’s environment and the health of its people, while also providing opportunities for economic growth and jobs for Pennsylvania workers.
PENNVEST funding comes from a combination of state funds approved by voters, federal grants to PENNVEST from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for the projects are disbursed after bills for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST.
