PITTSBURGH — Bridge inspection work on Route 422 over the Shenango River in Mahoningtown and Taylor Township will begin Monday.
The work, weather permitting, will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday as crews conduct bridge inspection activities on the eastbound lane. Westbound direction will occur at a later date. Crews from CDM Smith will be doing the work.
