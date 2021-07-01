After more than a year of shutdowns, strict mitigation measures and restrictions, travel experts expect Americans to flood beaches, amusement resorts and their backyard pools for the long Independence Day weekend.
According to AAA, more than 47.7 million Americans are expected to drive or fly over the holiday weekend — from July 1-5 — a 40 percent increase over last year’s COVID-19 summer. AAA says it will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019.
“There was a major uptick in travel for Memorial Day and it appears Independence Day will continue the trend,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “Americans are ready to catch up on those missed opportunities with their friends and families from last year, especially to sunny destinations like beaches and lakes.”
Road trips will once again lead the way, but airports are likely to be crowded this weekend as well.
Estimates nationally have 43.6 million Americans traveling by car to their destination — the highest on record for Independence Day weekend — and 3.4 million are expected to fly. AAA reports air travel volumes this weekend will reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels, an increase of 164% compared to last year. In the Mid-Atlantic — including New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania — AAA estimates 5.8 million people will drive and 541,000 will fly. Another 93,000 are expected take a bus, train or ship.
Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, said he wasn’t surprised at AAA’s projected travel stats. He expects most travel in the Valley to be local, and that could be a good thing for small businesses — backyard tourism.
“There’s nothing wrong with staying a little closer to home because you can discover something new and support local small businesses,” Miller said.
Miller expects many families will host reunions this holiday weekend and noted how that could tie into local celebrations like those planned in Shamokin, Northumberland, Watsontown and Mifflinburg.
“People missed each other, they missed their connections with family and friends,” Miller said of the impact of the pandemic.
