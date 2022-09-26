Some brought tractors, others were looking forward to loading the wagons.
What they were preparing to harvest, though, were funds to help the young members of their respective groups learn and hone particular skills.
Tractor Supply Co. in Union Township held a grand reopening event Saturday, and among those who welcomed customers were members of the Wing Nuts 4-H Tractor Club and Mohawk Cub Scout Pack 720.
The Wing Nuts brought along with them some event-appropriate decor in the form of two full-size, classic tractors, a McCormick Farmall Super C (produced from 1951 to 1954, according to TractorData.com) and a Minneapolis Moline R Series (produced from 1939-54).
Under an adjacent canopy, the club was having a bake sale.
“We’re a tractor and small engine club,” said Nancy Kosciuzko, one of the club leaders. “We teach kids how to work on small engines and we show their tractors; maintenance, mechanics, things like that.”
Across the parking lot, just outside the main entrance to the store, four youngsters representing Pack 720 — Elijah Patton, Zachary Jones, Abel Lysiak and Levi King — joined pack leaders in selling such varieties of popcorn as white cheddar, kettle and caramel, as well as unpopped regular and microwave popcorn.
For the Scouts, the store’s grand reopening just happened to coincide with their regular sale.
“September and October is the popcorn sale,” leader Jessica Jones explained, likening it to the annual Girl Scout Cookie Sales.
“It supports the pack budget, whether it’s the awards that the kids win either for community service or learning — a big part of Cub Scouts is duty to God, duty to country – but also Scout skills, any outdoor skills.
“But it’s also for fun stuff. They’ll go to trampoline parks, because you have to have reward with it, too.”
Last year, she added, the pack had about $10,000 in sales.
“A lot of it came out of the Mohawk area through the wagon sales,” Jones said.
“They’ll load a wagon and pull it around the community and knock on doors. The community really supports them because these kids get back out in the community.
“They’ll do road clean-ups, or last year when they were doing wagon sales, there was an elderly couple that asked for help with hedge trimming. The kids came back out, and it was adults using the hedge trimmers, but the kids were there raking the stuff up.”
The Scouts generally will do wagon sales throughout the week, Jones said, but for anyone who doesn’t get a knock on the door, the pack will be back on Tractor Supply on Saturday, then at the adjacent Lowe’s on Sunday.
Rounding out Saturday’s on-site food offerings was the Hot Diggity Dogs food truck.
