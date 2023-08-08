Dr. Nick Neupauer, left, president of Butler County Community College, is shown in this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, file photo with Tim Shaffer, of Prospect, after BC3 announced it had received a $1 million gift from the former state senator. Shaffer’s contribution helped to fund construction of the state-of-the-art Victor K. Phillips Nursing and Allied Health Building on the college’s main campus in Butler Township and created BC3’s Shaffer School of Nursing and Allied Health. Shaffer passed away at age 76 in May 2022. A $3 million gift BC3 received Friday from Shaffer’s estate is the largest in the college’s 58-year history.