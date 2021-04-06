By Pete Sirianni
New Castle News
Road paving season officially began this week in New Castle with more asphalt meeting the road scheduled for this spring and summer.
Work began this week on the pothole-riddled Croton Avenue (Route 108) hill between the Mill Street bridge and North Crawford Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 12 for crews to conduct drilling to locate subsurface utilities. Because the road is state-owned, work is being done by PennDOT.
In the city, the lone street paved last year was Industrial Street, yet a list of 22 more roads are set to be repaved. Youngblood Paving of Wampum, which won last year's paving bid, also submitted a low bid of $747,014.16 to pave 17 streets in 2021. The streets on the 2020 list will be paved first, and then Youngblood will begin on its 2021 work.
A definite start date for the city's paving was not yet known as of Tuesday's city council caucus meeting. Mayor Chris Frye, when asked for a paving update by councilman Tim Fulkerson, said he would report back to council with a date.
2020
•Sciota Street — Reynolds to Lutton Street
•West Washington Street — T C Redi-Mix to Sankey Street
•Morton Street — Randolph to East Washington Street
•East Hillcrest Avenue — Virginia to the top of the hill below Audley Avenue
•Centennial Street — Park to East Wallace Avenue
•Frank Avenue — East Washington Street to house No. 849
•Ryan Avenue — Cascade Street to House No. 1023
•Englewood Avenue — House No. 221 to house No. 127 between Mercer and Albert streets
•Miller Street — Moravia Street to 90 LF east of Moravia Street
•Phillips Street — South Mercer to Mill Street
•Vine Street — House No. 233 to House No. 209 and intersection of Court Street
•Alley — Located between Court and Ridge Street from Ray to Scott Street
•Brooklyn Avenue — North Crawford Avenue to Ray Street
•Court Street — South Crawford Avenue to South Mulberry Street
•Crawford Avenue — Brooklyn Avenue to Court Street
•East Main Street — South Mulberry Street to House No. 830
•East Main Street — House No. 102 traveling east to dead end
•Ray Street — Court to Elder Street
•Ray Street —Elder Street to Croton Avenue
•Ridge Street — South Mulberry to Ray Street
•Scott Street — Court to Ash Street
•S. Mulberry Street — Court to East Main Street (east)
2021
•Chestnut Street — East Washington to Whippo Street
•Dewey Avenue — Martin Street to Haus Way
•East Reynolds Street — Agnew Street to Cunningham Avenue
•Laurel Boulevard (east) — Highland Avenue to Neshannock Boulevard
•Morris Street — East Balph to East Terrace Avenue
•North Cedar Street — East Cherry to Orchard Street
•Seventh Street — West Clayton Street to dead end
•Williams Street — Arlington Avenue to East Reynolds Street
•Bleakley Avenue — Pollock Avenue to dead end
•Edgewood Avenue — Highland Avenue to dead end
•East Leasure Avenue — Blaine Street to Delaware Avenue
•East Lincoln Avenue — Centennial Street to Crawford Terrace
•East Wallace Avenue — Logan Street to Crawford Terrace
•Highland Avenue — Intersection of East Leasure Avenue
•North Mercer Street — Fairmont Avenue to Northview Avenue
•Northview Avenue — North Mercer to Carlisle Street
•Pollock Avenue — South of Reynolds Street to Phillips Street
