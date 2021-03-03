The fire chief of Shenango Township in Mercer County said that a blaze that destroyed a pole barn housing chickens appears to have started from a heat lamp that was left too was close to a hay bale.
Justin Barnes, chief of the Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department in Mercer County, said Wednesday that 35 chickens were lost in the fire at 4050 New Castle Road. A tractor also was destroyed.
Many other chickens and pigs escaped unharmed. The farm is owned by the family of Chris Hughes, who had just moved there in July, he said.
The building that burned was 500-square-foot pole barn with a converted area to house baby chickens, Barnes said.
A passerby who saw flames coming from the structure shortly after 5 p.m. had stopped and notified the homeowners that the building was on fire, he said. "It was well involved when they saw it."
He said the building was a total loss. Multiple other buildings on the property were unharmed.
Initially, the fire departments of West Middlesex, Hermitage, New Wilmington, Pulaski and Mercer East End's rapid intervention team were called out for mutual aid.
"We initiated a second alarm for Farrell, Jefferson Township, Hubbard and Wheatland," he said, and all of those departments were on standby. Residents of the area reported seeing numerous fire trucks traveling on Route 18 en route.
Barnes explained that so many departments are summoned because there are no fire hydrants in the area and the extra departments take their tankers to the scene.
"Also, it takes a lot of manpower to fight fires in today's day and age. Not everyone has 10 to 15 guys available," he said.
No injuries were reported.
