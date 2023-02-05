Funding has been secured for the long-planned East Washington Street bridge replacement.
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-16) in January announced $3 million in funds for the project has been secured.
The existing bridge Neshannock Creek between Croton Avenue and East Street and has been listed in poor condition.
Kelly said that this funding is part of a Community Project Funding grant that was part of the federal fiscal year 2023 spending package. Funding is expected to be received in mid-2023.
The total cost of the project is $4.5 million. Contracts for the project through PennDOT will be awarded in 2024, with one construction season expected to complete it.
The bridge was built in 1909 and rehabilitated in 1970. A few improvements were made in 2008, but since then, the bridge has continued to deteriorate.
The new bridge will feature 10-foot-wide travel lanes in each direction and a 10-foot-wide pedestrian sidewalk on each side of the bridge. The existing light poles on the bridge will be reset into the new bridge, as will architectural treatments to maintain some of the structure’s historic value.
Plans to replace the now-114-year-old bridge have been ongoing for more than a decade. Replacement was to be started in 2019 at a cost of around $3 or $4 million, but that was delayed.
In 2021, PennDOT expected to start work in the fall of this year.
As of last summer, the projected cost was around $4.5 million.
More than 15,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily, which will require a detailed detour once construction starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.