BEAVER FALLS (AP) — A shooting in a western Pennsylvania community has left three people critically wounded, authorities said.
The shooting in Beaver Falls was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Responding police officers soon found the three victims, and two of them were flown to a hospital. The other was taken there by ambulance.
The names of the victims and details on their injuries were not disclosed. All three remained in critical condition early Monday.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities have not said what type of weapon was used or where the shooting occurred.
No arrests have been made.
