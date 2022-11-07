Newly awarded tax credits totaling $260,000 will leverage investments in New Castle projects to help homeowners, expand access to fresh food and affordable housing and boost homeownership.
State Rep. Chris Sainato (D-Lawrence) announced the tax credits, which were awarded under the Neighborhood Partnership Program and include $180,000 to First Commonwealth Bank, FNB Corporation and UPMC Health Benefit for their contributions to 10 Thousand Friends of Pennsylvania and $80,000 in tax credits to DON Management LLC and WesBanco for contributions to DON Enterprises, Inc.
“The new funding to 10 Thousand Friends will support the group’s efforts to reduce poverty and boost neighborhood stability,” Sainato said.
“The funding will support programs to provide down payment assistance to aspiring homeowners, expand food assistance and youth programs, fund neighborhood renewal projects to improve public spaces and assist small businesses, among other projects.
“Likewise, the funding to DON Enterprises will aid the group’s work in revitalizing New Castle’s Lower East Side through programs that fight blight, refurbish storefronts, improve neighborhood security and help residents with home renovations. Some of the new funding will support projects to rehabilitate 10 homes in the Elm Street area, demolish one home, and improve a business storefront and community playgrounds and gardens.
“All of these projects are steps toward a safer, stronger, more prosperous community.””
The NAP program helps 501(c)(3) nonprofits complete community projects by providing tax credits to businesses that provide contributions to those projects. DCED offers several different kinds of NAP assistance, which includes the Neighborhood Partnership Program, depending on the type of project seeking an award.
The Neighborhood Partnership Program involves long-term collaborations of five years or more between business, government and community leaders to produce a comprehensive, asset-based, relationship-driven approach to community development.
A tax credit of 75 percent to 80 percent may be awarded, based on the length of the program.
More about the tax credits is available here: https://www.governor.pa.gov/gov-wolf-announces-nearly-36-million-to-support-communities-across-pennsylvania/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.