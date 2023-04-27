On her way to the laundromat on Wednesday, Tara Galbreath had to stop for detergent at Lawrence County’s newest Dollar General.
Located on Route 422 and state Route 208 at the Pennsylvania-Ohio line outside New Bedford, the Dollar General that opened on Monday is the 25th in the county, according to company’s website.
Galbreath questioned whether or not the new store and the nearby Family Dollar in Ohio can both survive.
“The Family Dollar has been here for awhile and it never seems that busy,” said the 40-year-old receptionist.
Attempts to reach Dollar General were unsuccessful Wednesday.
Based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, the discount retailer serves a customer base that lives within walking distance of its stores. The chain has 18,130 locations and 75 percent of its stores serve communities of 20,000 people or less.
A building permit issued by Pulaski Township for the newest Dollar General listed the cost of construction at $375,000 for the 10,640-square-foot store, said township secretary Megan Allison.
According to the website, there are 14 Dollar Generals with New Castle mailing addresses. That doesn’t mean they all are within city limits; one for example is at 3409 Perry Highway in Harlansburg.
Wampum, which has a population of 557, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, has two. Ellwood City has three.
Two more are pending in the county.
The New Castle Zoning Hearing Board recently took action for the construction of a Dollar General in Mahoningtown in the area of 109 North Liberty St. between West Wabash Avenue and West Cherry Street.
In Neshannock Township, questions remain about a land development plan for a new Dollar General Market Store at 2601 Wilmington Road at the corner Mission Meade Drive.
It’s expected to be the largest Dollar General store in Lawrence County. The 1.7-acre property is owned by Gregory E. and Alicia Measel. Residents in the Mission Meade Drive neighborhood oppose the store as proposed due to possible traffic snarls.
Hearing that another Dollar General opened in the county didn’t surprise retired diesel mechanic Ron Allison of Enon Valley.
“I can’t believe this one is next to another down the road,” Allison said while pumping gas at the nearby Tic Toc Food Mart.
Although Enon Valley doesn’t have a Dollar General, there is one in East Palestine, Ohio, two miles from his home. The 71-year-old likes going there for water and chips.
Jeanne Shaffer of New Bedford stopped at Family Dollar on Wednesday, unaware that the Dollar General had opened.
“I will go to both,” said the 61-year-old driver for New Castle Transit Authority. “For so long we had nothing, so it’s nice to have something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.