HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added a 22nd COVID-19 death on Wednesday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
It's the first new death in the county since Sept. 7.
The county added three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The county is at 426 confirmed and 64 probable cases for a total of 490.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 7,177 negative tests, an increase of 33 since Tuesday’s report.
At UPMC Jameson, there is one COVID-19 patient hospitalized. There are no ventilators in use.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new test results among employees or patients.
Cumulatively, 52 employees and 41 patients have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities.
Statewide, there were an additional 776 positive cases on Wednesday, raising the statewide total to 146,990 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 28 more deaths statewide reported, bringing the total to 7,903.
