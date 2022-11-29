Lawrence County 2023 dog licenses will be available through the county treasurer's office beginning Thursday.
Licenses are required for any dog three months of age or older.
License applications will be mailed to owners who renewed their dog license in 2022.
In addition to the treasurer's office in the Lawrence County courthouse, licenses also will be available for purchase at Critter Corner, 1001 Wilmington Ave.; the Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road or Reed's Services, 2613 W. State St. or 1312 Woodside Ave., Ellwood City.
Licenses also may be purchased online at www.padoglicense.com for an additional third-party convenience fee of $2 per licenses.
Applications may be downloaded from Lawrence County's website at https://tinyurl.com/3xszeb5d.
License prices are:
•Basic price, $8.50, or $6.50 if the dog is spayed or neutered.
•Senior citizens price, $6.50 or $4.50 if the dog is spayed or neutered.
•Lifetime license: Available if the dog is microchipped and the appropriate paperwork from the treasurer's office is filled out by a veterinarian. Regular license is $51.50; spayed or neutered, $31.50; senior citizens, $31.50 or $21.50 if the dog is spayed or neutered.
Pennsylvania law requires residents to annually license their dogs three months of age or older, as well as to have them vaccinated against rabies by Jan. 1. Failure to do so could result in a fine of up to $300 per day.
