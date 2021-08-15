Those earning awards at Saturday’s 2020 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman Program are as follows:

2022 Distinguished Young Woman: Natalie Alfera, Laurel

First Runner-up: Montana Pastore, New Castle

Second Runner-up: Kasaundra Harvey, Laurel

Third Runner-up: Amiliana Ford, New Castle

Spirit Award: Kasaundra Harvey, Laurel

Fitness Award: Kasaundra Harvey, Laurel

Self-Expression Award: Natalie Alfera, Laurel

Talent Award: Natalie Alfera, Laurel

Scholarship Award: Emily Carter, New Castle

Interview Award: Amiliana Ford, New Castle

Highest cake pop seller: Nevada Pacifico, Laurel; Angelina Melillo, Shenango

Highest bowl-a-thon contribution: Montana Pastore, New Castle

Highest raffle ticket seller: Madysen Bailey, Mohawk

Highest ticket and ad seller: Madalyn Gorgacz, Union

Perfect attendance: Alivia Bailey, Mohawk; Angelina Melillo, Shenango; Natalie Alfera, Laurel; Elysia Fabian, Laurel; Gina King, Mohawk

Highest SAT score: Elysia Fabian, Laurel

Highest SAT math score: Elysia Fabian, Laurel; Emily Carter, New Castle

Highest SAT verbal score: Natalie Alfera, Laurel

Community service: Kasaundra Harvey, Laurel

Be Your Best Self Essay winner: Natalie Alfera, Laurel

Eric Butch Essay winner: Emily Esposito, Shenango

Mary Ellen Connelly Memorial Scholarship: Amiliana Ford, New Castle

