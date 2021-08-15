Those earning awards at Saturday’s 2020 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman Program are as follows:
2022 Distinguished Young Woman: Natalie Alfera, Laurel
First Runner-up: Montana Pastore, New Castle
Second Runner-up: Kasaundra Harvey, Laurel
Third Runner-up: Amiliana Ford, New Castle
Spirit Award: Kasaundra Harvey, Laurel
Fitness Award: Kasaundra Harvey, Laurel
Self-Expression Award: Natalie Alfera, Laurel
Talent Award: Natalie Alfera, Laurel
Scholarship Award: Emily Carter, New Castle
Interview Award: Amiliana Ford, New Castle
Highest cake pop seller: Nevada Pacifico, Laurel; Angelina Melillo, Shenango
Highest bowl-a-thon contribution: Montana Pastore, New Castle
Highest raffle ticket seller: Madysen Bailey, Mohawk
Highest ticket and ad seller: Madalyn Gorgacz, Union
Perfect attendance: Alivia Bailey, Mohawk; Angelina Melillo, Shenango; Natalie Alfera, Laurel; Elysia Fabian, Laurel; Gina King, Mohawk
Highest SAT score: Elysia Fabian, Laurel
Highest SAT math score: Elysia Fabian, Laurel; Emily Carter, New Castle
Highest SAT verbal score: Natalie Alfera, Laurel
Community service: Kasaundra Harvey, Laurel
Be Your Best Self Essay winner: Natalie Alfera, Laurel
Eric Butch Essay winner: Emily Esposito, Shenango
Mary Ellen Connelly Memorial Scholarship: Amiliana Ford, New Castle
