The Lawrence County coroner's office has flagged 2021 as the busiest year in recent history for drug overdose deaths, with 55 confirmed countywide.

It also was a busy year for local police and narcotics agents working aggressively to curb drug trafficking in the county, according to the district attorney.

Since New Year's Day, drug overdoses haven't stopped, Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson said. Already this year, there have been three overdose deaths in the county, including one Sunday at an apartment on North Jefferson Street, and two since then.

Johnson, who was on call on Sunday, said there were a total of three reported overdoses at the same time that day in one apartment at Oak Leaf Gardens on the city's East Side.

"Everybody survived that one," he said, after firefighters and ambulance personnel arrived and revived them with Narcan (naloxone).

There was another overdose Sunday evening at the Eldorado Motel in Shenango Township, he said, and that person also was revived, making that the fifth reported overdose that day. The fatal one was at Sheridan Estates at 26 N. Jefferson St.

"We've already had three since Saturday, and one or two more are pending toxicology tests," he said.

The culprit for so many overdoses are lethal combinations of the illicit drugs fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. But it only takes a tiny amount of fentanyl itself to cause a potential lethal overdose, Johnson said.

A photo released by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration shows a penny with a few small grains of fentanyl next to it, indicating how much fentanyl a person would have to ingest for a potentially deadly dose.

"It looks like a few grains of salt," Johnson said, adding, "To me, that picture is very powerful."

He estimated that 99 percent of overdoses are caused by fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

Prescription drug abuse in fatal overdoses has been from Xanax, Gabapentin and Tramadol, which show up in toxicology tests, he said.

"But we attribute the significant increase in deaths due to users abusing illicit narcotics, as opposed to prescription opioids," Johnson said. "The reason, in my opinion, is that when you ingest an illicit substance in powder form either by insufflation or injection, you have no way of knowing what the quantity and combination is of the powder. And since an amount of fentanyl equivalent to a few grains of table salt is more than enough to kill you, you are basically playing Russian roulette with a fully loaded revolver."

He pointed out that first-responders now are starting to see Narcan (naloxone)-resistant and Narcan-proof illicit narcotics hit the streets.

District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said his drug investigators and the county's drug task force in 2021 conducted 33 drug raids with sealed search warrants, averaging one every 10 days. One drug sweep in Lawrence and Mercer counties in mid-June resulted in the arrests of 22 accused drug dealers.

"We saw a proliferation of crack cocaine and heroin," and about 25 percent was fentanyl being sold as heroin, Lamancusa said.

And while some of the bigger drug dealers have been taken off the streets with the help of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and attorney general's office agents, "we're seeing diminished large quantities, and instead we're seeing a lot of users selling to maintain their habits," he said.

Lamancusa estimated that about half of the illegal drugs entering the county are from Youngstown, about 25 percent are from the Michigan area and 25 percent are coming from Pittsburgh.

"We're seeing in increase in the lower-level dealers and users here," he said. "I'm not sure that the pandemic played a big role in that, but it affected supply based on demand."

The number of overdose deaths in the county in 2021 compares with with 2017, when there also were 55, the highest numbers on record, Johnson pointed out. He noted that if results pending of two toxicology tests show positive for overdoses, that would make 57 for 2021, and "I suspect we will have the most drug overdose deaths ever in Lawrence County," he said.

