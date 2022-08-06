WASHINGTON — More than $2 million of federal money is coming to Lawrence County to build a new National Guard training center.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) announced July 29 that New Castle was receiving $2.36 million to support plans to build a new National Guard Readiness Center supporting the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The center will ultimately increase unit mission capability and operational tempo.
The project is one of 17 in southwestern Pennsylvania that received funding during the Senate’s fiscal year appropriations bills. Fiscal year 2022 marked the first time in a decade Congress sent federal dollars directly to community projects across the Nation.
“I am proud to advance funding for projects that will support communities across Southwestern Pennsylvania,” Casey said.
“From supporting economic development in the Hill District in Pittsburgh to providing life skills classes to people with disabilities in Fayette, Greene and Washington Counties, these projects will better the lives of people across the region. As the Senate advances these spending bills, I will fight to ensure the federal government invests in our Commonwealth.”
The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee released the 12 subcommittee bills July 29. The bills will have to be passed in the Senate and then will enter a period of review with appropriations bills from the House of Representatives.
Once both the Senate and House agree to legislative text, they will be sent to the President for his signature and enactment into law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.