BEAVER FALLS (AP) — Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting outside a public housing complex in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.
The Beaver County coroner said 31-year-old Dwayne Wells and 30-year-old Monte Warren died after the 9:30 p.m. Monday gunfire outside Harmony Dwellings in Beaver Falls.
The county district attorney's office said two people were flown to medical facilities for surgery and a third was treated at a hospital and discharged.
Authorities haven't announced any arrests.
