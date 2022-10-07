Veterans from the area were able to take supplies, find out about special services — and even get a free meal and haircut.
All of that occurred at the 12th annual Lawrence County Veterans Stand Down in Cascade Park.
The event is sponsored by Lawrence County Community Action Partnership and is part of a nationwide network of Stand Down events aimed at providing homeless veterans with resources, but also gives a chance for other veterans to learn more about programs tailored for them. A free meal was provided to all veterans at Friday's event.
