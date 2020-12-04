CUMBERLAND, Pa. (AP) — A fire that broke out early Friday at an apartment building in western Pennsylvania left a child and two adults injured and displaced dozens of residents, authorities said.
It's not yet known what caused the fire at the Parkview Knoll Apartments in Cumberland Township. The blaze was reported around 2:30 a.m. and was brought under control about 90 minutes later, authorities said.
A 12-year-old boy who firefighters found in a stairwell and an adult resident both suffered smoke inhalation and were being treated at a hospital, while a woman who jumped from an apartment suffered an ankle injury. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.
Two of the building’s 23 apartments were destroyed, with the others sustaining smoke damage.
Many of the 45 displaced residents were being assisted by the American Red Cross.
