Lawrence County’s judges will choose one appointee from 11 applicants to serve as a county commissioner to fill the unexpired term of Morgan Boyd.
Two of the applicants, Brian D. Burick and Edward Fosnaught, are former county commissioners.
Other applicants are: Attorney Harry A. Flannery; former county administrator James Gagliano; attorney Suzanne Hayden; Wilmington Township Supervisor Chairman Daniel B. Kennedy; former Neshannock Township supervisor, Republican committeeman and local contractor Gale E. Measel Jr.; senior District Judge Scott A. McGrath, investment advisor William Messner, businessman Coy Price and attorney John R. Seltzer, who currently sits on the county election board.
President Judge Dominick Motto the four Common Pleas Court judges will conduct private interviews of all 11 applicants on March 10, beginning at 8:30 a.m., to make the selection.
The person appointed will serve the remainder of this year.
Meanwhile, all three commissioner terms are expiring at the end of this year, and all three posts will be filled through the election process of this year’s May 16 primary and the Nov. 7 general election. The winning candidates will be sworn into office Jan. 8.
Boyd, who has been an elected commissioner for three years, resigned from his position, effective March 10. He has accepted an appointed state position of special assistant to the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development in Harrisburg.
Motto said the four judges could possibly arrive at a decision at the end of the day March 10, or they will have a decision by March 28 at the latest, to fill his slot.
The next commissioners public meeting is March 14, then the commissioners don’t meet again for a regular public meeting until March 28, he noted.
“It’s probable that at the end of the day March 10 we might decide,” Motto said. “Our objective is to come to a consensus.”
In the event of a tie vote among four judges, the president judge will have the overriding vote.
The position pays $82,124 plus full benefits for this year. Pro-rated for the remainder of the year, the appointee would be earning $61,596 plus benefits.
The judges are obligated to appoint a Republican to the position.
Motto said there is no specific or defined process of how they intend to select someone.
“It just will be a matter of determining who is the best fit to serve Lawrence County and who has the right qualifications,” he said.
Boyd’s leaving also creates a vacancy on the Lawrence County board of elections, and Motto will be responsible for appointing someone to serve.
Typically, the three commissioners comprise the election board, except for the year of election for commissioners. If any of the members are candidates for that office, by law, they cannot serve on the board and the President Judge will have to appoint someone.
Earlier this year, Motto appointed Seltzer and county maintenance director Frank Piccari to the seats, because Commissioners Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel had announced their candidacies for the commissioners race.
Motto said he will appoint someone to Boyd’s seat on the election board after the commissioner appointment is made. If the person named as commissioner is not a candidate for the commissioner seat in the May 16 primary, or if he is not already on the board, the appointed commissioner would serve on that board automatically.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.