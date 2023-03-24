The soup’s going to be on for the Lawrence County Empty Bowls.
The 10th annual event is set for 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the New Castle Junior-Senior High School cafeteria.
The event raises funds for the Lawrence County Children’s Summer Food Program which provides free summer meals to county students under 18.
“It’s great. It does a lot of good things for the kids in our community,” said Jeremy Bergman, the director of of food services for the New Castle Area School District and one of the volunteers of the event.
For $10 a ticket, attendees can try soups, breads and cookies from 25 local restaurants.
Attendees will be given a free ceramic bowl for the soups to represent those in the community who go without food or do not know where their next meal will come from.
The bowls are from both the Hoyt Art Center and VentiSei Wine Bar & Pizzeria, which each had classes on making the bowls.
There will be children activities like a balloon artist, lessons on CPR and basket prizes.
Members of both the New Castle fire and police departments will take part in a “Chopped” cooking competition.
“They’ll be cooking from a mystery basket,” Bergman said. “They won’t know what they’re going to cook.”
Tickets are available online at lcemptybowls.com or at the door.
Bergman has been part of Empty Bowls for seven years.
He said he is proud of the event because not only does it raise money for a good cause, but makes the general public aware of just how much students are in need of the summer food program.
“I think people underestimate the impact food insecurity has in Lawrence County, particularly in New Castle,” Bergman said. “It’s a serious problem.”
Added Bergman: “It’s a great platform to raise awareness for childhood hunger and food insecurity.”
Since the event started, over $50,000 has been raised for the program.
During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 60,000 meals were distributed during the summer.
Bergman said those numbers could as high this year due to the expiration of extra food stamp benefits from the pandemic in March.
“We expect we might see a spike due to the change to food stamps,” Bergman said.
The New Castle Area School District for nearly a decade has qualified for the federal Community Eligibility Provision, allowing for all students to receive free breakfast and lunch.
“It takes away the stigma. Nobody has to worry knowing their economic situation,” Bergman said.
Lawrence County’s Empty Bowls event is part of a nationwide grassroots fundraising movement. More information can be found at lcemptybowls.com.
