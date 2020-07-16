A renovation project to convert several buildings into a new, state-of-the-art senior housing facility in the former Jameson South building got a boost Tuesday with approval of a $102,456 grant.
Charles Everhardt, president of Lockwood Development Partners of Chicago, purchased the former St. Francis Hospital on South Mercer Street from UPMC for $25,000 in March 2019 with the prospect of opening the facility in phases.
After multiple visits to New Castle City Council meetings, Everhardt’s company, New Castle Real Estate LLC, was granted a conditional use request in June 2019 for a wellness center, apartments and studio apartments.
The Commonwealth Financing Authority under the High Performance Building Program will help fund the project to renovate four buildings to form the future New Castle Wellness Center — a long-term senior housing facility with ancillary services, including up to 400 beds.
In October, Everhardt indicated construction was on hold due to design issues, but hoped to be semi-operational by June.
The property is not yet operational.
“Our Lawrence County seniors deserve the safest, most habitable living environment we can provide,” said state Rep. Chris Sainato, who announced the grant. “That means a facility designed with safety and comfort in mind, and one that incorporates state-of-the-art design and materials.
“The funding awarded today will help ensure that the new facility provides the safest possible surroundings, that it complies with the highest possible standards for indoor air quality and energy efficiency, and that it accommodates the needs of all residents — from the most vulnerable to the hardiest. I can’t wait to see the new project take shape.”
During last week’s council meeting, council president Tom Smith asked Mayor Chris Frye about the project and whether he had heard from Everhardt about the project’s progress. Frye told Smith he had not been in contacted.
Sainato said the project will include rehabilitation of the former nursing school on the property and will consist of renovations to three multi-storied buildings and fourth single-story building, all totaling 188,870 square feet.
Everhardt predicted last year the project could cost upwards of $15 million.
The entire site will be converted to LEED Gold certified buildings and will involve, among other things, replacing old and inefficient windows, installing a new roof, efficient dual-flush toilets and motion-censored faucets, conversion to modern, energy-efficient lighting and remediation of asbestos and selective demolition.
High Performance Building Program funds will be used for construction and renovation costs associated with the construction of the high-performance building.
The total project cost is about $2.48 million, with matching funds of about $2.38 million from Commercial PACE Finance.
