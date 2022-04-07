A 20-minute discussion about a North Hill property consolidation at Wednesday’s planning commission meeting boiled down to one sticking point — whose alley is it and was it improperly closed 55 years ago?
A request by Denise Fuller came before the commission to combine two lots generally at 314 E. Wallace Ave. Mark Phillian, civil engineer with RAR Engineering, showed a map with the two lots and said Fuller wanted to eliminate the interior lot line so they could in the future put up a fence without having to deal with setback rules.
The appeal was unanimously recommended by the commission of Bill Morgan, Heather Armstrong and Melanie Mars. Members Albert Conti and Jeff Fandozzi were absent, and Lawrence Williams sat in as a non-voting alternate member.
The former Fisher Alley ran next to the lot at 314 E. Wallace Ave. and was vacated in a deed from Oct. 11, 1967. The deed gave 10 feet of the right-of-way to both neighbors.
Philip Berezniak, a DON Services lawyer representing neighbor Alton Henry of 320 E. Wallace Ave., argued his client needs the full 20 feet of alley to utilize a garage in the rear of his residence. The property consolidation, he argued, would improperly close access to the garage.
Phillian said the basis of the consolidation can only be done with what’s on record with the deed at the courthouse. Henry’s portion of the alley is blocked by pallets and a camper, but even so should be allowed to use the other half to get to the garage and noted it’s not drivable as-is.
“He’s not required to, even if he could,” Berezniak said. “If he wanted to drive across it, he could. My argument, legally, is he’s not required to do that. He has the right to continue to use the 10 feet that is adjacent that was never subsumed by deed when Fisher Alley was vacated.”
Robert DiBuono, another DON attorney assisting on the case, pointed to discrepancies with the deed.
“You have a deed and a map that don’t look the same,” he said, adding that it’s enough of a grey area that could result in litigation.
Berezniak and DiBuono said they hope to speak with Fuller’s attorney, Paula Cialella, to come to an agreement about the issue. There is a back alley that runs parallel to East Wallace Avenue, but a fence separates it from the garage in question.
