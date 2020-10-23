It’s now the local fire departments’ turn to get money for losses and expenses incurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lawrence County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of $250,000 worth of funds to 10 out of 22 local fire departments in Lawrence County, from the county’s $7.7 million federal CARES Act allocation.
Volunteer fire departments receiving the funding and their amounts are: Hickory Township, $19,024.15; Volant Borough, $18,189; Shenango Area Fire District, $54,540; Slippery Rock Township (Princeton), $4,272; Scott Township, $34,844; New Beaver Borough, $15,997; Wampum, $27,393; Wayne, $22,134; Wurtemburg-Perry, $24,544; and Union Township, $29,061.
Departments that did not receive the funding, because they did not apply or because they did not qualify under the guidelines, include the departments of Bessemer, Enon Valley, Mahoning, Pulaski, North Beaver, New Wilmington, Neshannock, New Castle, Ellwood City, Chewton and Taylor Township.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd explained that based on federal law, the county was only able to give funds to those fire departments that are 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(19) nonprofit organizations.
“A number of departments applied, but based upon federal law, we were unable to provide them with any money,” he said, “which is unfortunate, because I think if we were in a position where we had full discretion of where the money goes, we would opt to give grants to all of our fire departments, not just the ones that qualified with the narrow federal regulations. We’re happy to help out where we can,” he said.
“Many fire departments were hit very hard with fundraising, whether it was bingo or fish fry,” Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said.
Commissioner Dan Vogler agreed, commenting, “If we had the authority and the ability, we would have honored the requests of all of the departments.”
The funding amounts distributed were based upon a combination of total call volumes, departments’ available funding and their losses, Boyd said.
He added that every department that applied for funding that qualified received funding.
“Not only did we send e-mails to all of the fire companies,” he said, they were the only entity of all the grant distributions that actually were sent paper copies of applications in the mail.
“We did everything in our power to get as many fire companies to apply as humanly possible,” Boyd said.
Vogler suggested that fire departments that did not qualify for the money should consider contacting their local Congressmen about loosening the federal guidelines.
“If they choose to do so, we might be willing to include a letter of support from the commissioners,” he said.
