Of the 10 boroughs in Lawrence County, only one has an actual mayoral race with two competitors.
In Bessemer, Democrat Richard T. Hennon is running against incumbent Nathan R. Leslie, a Republican.
Of the remaining, eight boroughs involve a mayoral race with only one candidate running for the office of mayor. S.N.P.J., with a current population of only 19 residents, has no one running for mayor.
The Nov. 2 ballots for the eight uncontested borough mayor seats include:
•Ellport — Joseph Cisco, Democratic/Republican
•Ellwood City — Anthony Court, Democratic/Republican
•Enon Valley — Timothy Stear, Sr., Republican
•New Beaver — Robert M. Crawford, Democratic
•New Wilmington — Sherie E. Babb, Republican
•South New Castle — Adam J. Reiter, Republican
•Volant — Charles A. Rice, Republican
•Wampum — Jesse Altman, Republican
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
