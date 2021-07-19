MIDDLETOWN — A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Mercer County for Saturday's drawing.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 15-22-38-54-66, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding. The Clark House at 3590 Valley View Road in Clark earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Winners have a year from the drawing date to claim their prize. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.
