MIDDLETOWN — A $1 million-winning lottery ticket was sold in Lawrence County.
The Extreme Cash Scratch-Off ticket was purchased at the Union Township Sheetz at 2604 West State St. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The person who purchased the ticket has one year from the game's end-sale date to claim the prize. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. No other information was released by the Pennsylvania Lottery.
