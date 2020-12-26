A $1 million grant from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will fund a state-of-the-art electrical apprenticeship training center for Lawrence County.
The grant was announced Wednesday by state Rep. Chris Sainato, who said it will give area electrical apprentices the advantage of learning their trade in a high-tech setting.
“The new facility is going to bring state-of-the art training to a new generation of electricians, who will benefit from digital media and other high-tech training tools,” Sainato said. “The center is going to help ensure that our workers enter the workforce armed with the most marketable skills. In addition to benefiting young workers entering the field, the project for the training center is going to create new jobs, which will help stimulate our local economy. It’s great news all around.”
Sainato said the project will involve the construction of a state-of-the-art, 20,000-square-foot electrical apprenticeship training center on a six-acre parcel in Lawrence County. The building's HVAC system will use a geothermal heat pump, and electricity will be generated from a solar array located on the property.
The new center will include outdoor training areas to comply with recent COVID-19 guidelines, a 150-stall parking lot and other site improvements.
Sainato said the building’s classrooms will be equipped with the latest digital media, and there will also be six laboratories for different fields of study, including computers, tele-data, fire alarms and security systems, motor controls, conduits and residential. The building will also include a library/study area, a conference room, office space, locker rooms and a storage area.
The RACP grant – administered by the Office of the Budget – funds regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects. The projects have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenue or other measures of economic activity.
